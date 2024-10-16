Inspiration EA MT5

Inspiration EA is an innovative, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for forex traders seeking consistency, accuracy, and sustainable monthly profits. Developed through a long period of market data analysis, and backtesting, the EA has coded with sophisticated algorithms, multi-timeframe analysis, and a complex trading strategy that incorporates a combination of market patterns, support and resistance analysis, technical indicators, and an advanced recovery system. Regardless of market conditions—whether trending, ranging, or volatile—Inspiration EA adapts intelligently to provide traders with a competitive advantage. This EA is built to handle all types of market conditions, providing traders with a competitive advantage.

!!! After purchasing the EA, please send me a private message to receive the setfile and other setup instructions. !!!

Inspiration EA continuously scans the market across multiple timeframes, identifying key price action patterns and critical areas of support and resistance. When all criteria match, including indicator signals and algorithmic validation, the EA places a single trade with the proper lot size. In favorable conditions, positive pips are secured through a breakeven system, followed by a trailing stop to lock in further gains. If the market moves against the trade, the recovery system dynamically assesses market conditions using all defined algorithms and indicators. It then deploys a precise recovery mechanism, utilizing hedge or martingale strategies to recover positions and average out profits efficiently. The EA incorporates a user interface with an action panel. If necessary, you can manage your automated trades using the action panel easily.

Setup:

Currency pairs: XAUUSD (Only Gold)

Timeframe: 15 Minutes

Minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage at least 1:500 (Recommended)

Account type: Hedge (Low spread accounts)

Use a VPS to run the EA to work 24/7 (Highly recommended)

EA Parameters:

Virtual balance for lot calculation : $3000 (Recommended, a 0.01 lot size is taken to this virtual balance of $3000)

$3000 (Recommended, a 0.01 lot size is taken to this virtual balance of $3000) Chart timeframe: 15 Minutes

Risk type:

LOW - Highly recommended, for safely growing your balance over the long run MEDIUM - Working very good over the long run HIGH - Working very good in the current year

Minimum profit will be locked when recovery orders open ($$$): 15 Dollar (Highly recommended)

Other settings: Default





Risk Warning:

Before purchasing the EA, please be aware of the associated risks. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability, and the EA may incur losses. The backtest outcomes have been extensively optimized to achieve the best possible parameters; however, these results may not accurately represent performance in live trading conditions. Please only invest money that you can afford to lose.

Support and updates:

It is truly an honor to support and assist my customers. Your feedback is highly valued, and I encourage you to reach out anytime with suggestions or inquiries. Your insights play a crucial role in the continuous improvement of this EA, and I am dedicated to refining it to better meet your needs. Your opinion truly matters, and together, we can enhance the overall trading experience.



