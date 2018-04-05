NeonCircle

NeonCircle

This Expert Advisor (EA) is the culmination of my 10+ years of trading experience, offering a straightforward yet effective trading system optimized for the M15 timeframe on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. While these pairs are pre-optimized, feel free to adjust the settings for any additional instruments you wish to trade.

THE SETTINGS FOR THIS EA ARE ATTACHED IN THE FIRST COMMENT!!!

Trading Strategy Overview

The EA operates without the use of indicators, focusing instead on a candle pattern-based strategy. The first trade is triggered by a specific combination of candle parameters, with subsequent trades being determined by additional candle patterns set within the EA's configuration.

Please note that this EA employs a grid trading approach, which may lead to potential losses. To manage risk effectively, it is advisable to withdraw profits regularly. Unlike typical martingale systems, this EA opens trades with consistent volume based on account equity, allowing for risk adjustment as needed.

Recommended Settings:

  • Minimum deposit: $1,000
  • Recommended deposit: $10,000 (to enable dynamic lot adjustment as equity increases)
  • Recommended timeframe is 15 minutes

Additional Resources:

Settings Overview

Risk Settings

 Description
LOT
 Money needed per 0.01 lot
STOPLOSS
 Stop loss in pips
TAKEPROFIT
 Take profit in pips
PROFIT_TO_CLOSE
 Take profit as a percentage of deposit
LOOSE_TO_CLOSE
 Stop loss as a percentage of deposit

Orders Settings

 Description
MAX_TRADES Maximum number of trades to open
MAX_SPREAD
 Maximum spread size allowed
CANDLES_IN_ROW
 Number of consecutive candles for the first
trade
MIN_CANDLE_SIZE
 Minimum size of each candle in the impulse
PRICE_RANGE
 Total size of the impulse
NEXT_CANDLE_SIZE
 Size of the single candle to trigger
additional orders
STEP1
 Step for checking the next order candle
pattern; set to 0 to disable
STEP2  Step for opening the next order

Other Settings

 Description
SLIP
 Maximum slippage allowed
MAGIC
 EA magic number
COMMENT
 EA comment;
add %Symbol% to auto-insert the symbol

Feel free to reach out if you need any clarifications or assistance.

Disclaimer:

Please remember that past performance is not indicative of future results.


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