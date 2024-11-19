Hogvid Chart Scale
- Utilità
- David Richard Hinze
- Versione: 1.4
- Aggiornato: 19 novembre 2024
Do you want tidy and attractive charts? Let Hogvid Chart Scale help you!
Chart Scale automatically scales the height of the chart to a configurable percentage of the total window height.
This creates space at the top and bottom of the window for additional visual elements and increases clarity without having to manually adjust the vertical scaling which can be annoying, especially if you change the chart symbol frequently.
The function can be activated and deactivated at any time with a simple button click.