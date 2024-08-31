MovingAverageTrends

The MovingAverageTrends Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify the overall market direction and provide buy or sell signals. The indicator uses three moving averages, where different periods can be set.

How It Works

Bullish Conditions:

  • The indicator shows three green upward arrows when all three moving averages are trending upwards.
  • This signal suggests that the market is in a bullish phase, and it could be a good time to enter a long position.

Bearish Conditions:

  • The indicator shows three red downward arrows when all three moving averages are trending downwards.
  • This signal suggests that the market is in a bearish phase, and it could be a good time to enter a short position.

Practical Application

  • The indicator is particularly useful in trending markets, where the trend is well-defined.
  • It can be used on various timeframes, making it suitable for both short-term and long-term trading.
  • It is ideal for confirming ongoing trends and avoiding false signals caused by temporary price movements.


































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    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    ReTest Histogram ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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    BreakWave expert
    Simone Rebuschi
    Experts
    BreakWave EA – Professional Expert Advisor for MT4 Trading Strategy BreakWave EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture dynamic breakouts by combining adaptive moving average crossovers with daily key levels . The algorithm identifies momentum shifts and opens trades in the direction of the dominant trend, aiming to catch clean and decisive market moves . Long entries are triggered when the candle breaks above the moving average and exceeds the previous day’s key levels
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