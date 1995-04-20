MovingAverageTrends

The MovingAverageTrends Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify the overall market direction and provide buy or sell signals. The indicator uses three moving averages, where different periods can be set.

How It Works

Bullish Conditions:

  • The indicator shows three green upward arrows when all three moving averages are trending upwards.
  • This signal suggests that the market is in a bullish phase, and it could be a good time to enter a long position.

Bearish Conditions:

  • The indicator shows three red downward arrows when all three moving averages are trending downwards.
  • This signal suggests that the market is in a bearish phase, and it could be a good time to enter a short position.

Practical Application

  • The indicator is particularly useful in trending markets, where the trend is well-defined.
  • It can be used on various timeframes, making it suitable for both short-term and long-term trading.
  • It is ideal for confirming ongoing trends and avoiding false signals caused by temporary price movements.


































    BreakWave expert
    Simone Rebuschi
    Experts
    BreakWave EA – Professional Expert Advisor for MT4 Trading Strategy BreakWave EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture dynamic breakouts by combining adaptive moving average crossovers with daily key levels . The algorithm identifies momentum shifts and opens trades in the direction of the dominant trend, aiming to catch clean and decisive market moves . Long entries are triggered when the candle breaks above the moving average and exceeds the previous day’s key levels
