"PS Celestial Navigator" is a powerful and straightforward Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored for both trend-following strategies and professional traders.

This EA operates on a simple yet effective rule: It initiates a Buy trade when the last candle closes above the 9 EMA and a Sell trade when it closes below. Both the EMA value and other key parameters can be easily modified through the user-friendly input settings.

One of the standout features of "PS Celestial Navigator" is its automatic trade management system. When a Buy trade is initiated, all existing Sell trades are closed instantly, allowing Buy trades to continue running. Conversely, when a Sell trade is triggered, all Buy trades are closed, leaving the Sell trades active. This approach ensures that your trading positions are always aligned with the prevailing market trend.

The EA also offers customizable options for setting daily profit targets (EA Stops for the Day once target is achieved) and running trades profit targets (total amount of all running trades), giving you greater control over your trading strategy. While it is highly recommended to use "PS Celestial Navigator" on assets exhibiting clear trends, the flexibility in EMA settings allows it to adapt to various market conditions.



The "PS Celestial Navigator" EA is versatile and can be applied to any chart available for trading on your MT5 platform. This includes Deriv Synthetic indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, Forex pairs, and more. Its flexibility ensures that it can adapt to a wide range of markets, making it an essential tool for diverse trading strategies.

Please note that any suggestions or observations are welcome, but changes to the underlying strategy—such as the addition of filtering mechanisms—will be considered as a new product and may incur additional charges.

Optimize your trading with "PS Celestial Navigator"—a reliable companion for navigating the markets with precision and efficiency.

Update : A Professional Trader could use different MA periods or calculation method to get more benefits out if it.



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