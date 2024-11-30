PS Time and Spread Indicator for MT5

Enhance your trading experience with the PS Time and Spread Indicator, a versatile tool designed to provide key trading information right on your chart.

Key Features

Countdown Timer : Displays a real-time countdown for the current candle, ensuring precision timing for scalpers and day traders.

: Displays a real-time countdown for the current candle, ensuring precision timing for scalpers and day traders. Spread Display : Monitor the live spread of the underlying asset directly on the chart. This feature can be toggled on or off as per your preference.

: Monitor the live spread of the underlying asset directly on the chart. This feature can be toggled on or off as per your preference. Customizable Settings : Adjust font size, style, and color to suit your charting aesthetics. Position the indicator anywhere on the screen using X and Y pixel adjustments. Option to display the timer either behind the candles (background mode) or in front of them for maximum visibility.

: User-Friendly Interface: Simple and intuitive input settings allow for seamless customization, even for beginners.

Why Choose PS Time and Spread?

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator ensures you never miss a beat. The countdown timer keeps you informed about the remaining time for each candle, while the spread display helps you gauge market conditions at a glance. Its flexibility to adapt to your charting style makes it a must-have tool for traders.



