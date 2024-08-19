Session Average Date Range MT4

Session Average Date Range: Analyze and average the low - high of specific trading sessions within custom date ranges, offering insights into price movements and market behavior over selected periods.

The "Session Average Date Range" tool is an advanced analytical utility designed to empower traders and analysts by allowing them to dissect and evaluate the high and low range of specific trading sessions within a user-defined date range. This tool provides a flexible and precise approach to analyzing price dynamics and the high and low range  over chosen periods, which is particularly valuable for those looking to understand market behavior during critical historical events.

**Note:** When the trading platform is closed, the indicator may not load correctly. To ensure it works, you may need to load the indicator, unload it, and then load it again.

**Note:** : This indicator can only be used with historical data. It does not support real-time data analysis.

Key Features:

1. **Customizable Time and Date Input:**

   - **Start Time and End Time:** Users can specify the exact start and end times of the trading session they wish to analyze. This level of detail allows for the examination of specific market hours, such as the New York session, or any other time frame relevant to the analysis.

   - **Start Date and End Date:** Define the range of dates for analysis, enabling users to focus on particular periods, such as the years 2007 to 2009, which were notable for significant economic events and market fluctuations.

2. **Session-Based Analysis:**

   - The tool offers the ability to zoom in on specific trading sessions within the selected date range. This means users can analyze sessions independently, providing insights into how price movements, and other metrics varied during different parts of the trading day.

3. **Historical High and Low Range  Insights:**

   - By analyzing periods such as the economic crises from 2007 to 2009, users can gain a deeper understanding of how market volatility was influenced by major economic events. For example, evaluating the New York session's high and low during these years can reveal patterns and behaviors that were unique to those tumultuous times.

4. **Enhanced Price Analytics:**

   - Traders and analysts can leverage this tool to perform detailed price analysis by focusing on specific time frames and dates. This is particularly useful for backtesting strategies or studying historical price behavior during key economic events or market conditions.

5. **Application for Long-Term Studies:**

   - The tool supports long-term analysis, making it ideal for users who want to study historical market data over extended periods. This feature is essential for understanding how market dynamics evolve over time and for assessing the impact of significant historical events on trading sessions.

Practical Use Case:

Consider a trader interested in evaluating the the high and low range of the New York trading session during the global financial crisis of 2007-2009. By using the Session Average Date Range tool, the trader can input the exact start and end times for the New York session and set the date range from 2007 to 2009. The tool will then provide detailed analysis and average ranges of price movements during these sessions, offering valuable insights into how the session behaved under the stress of the financial crisis.

This tool is designed to support a broad range of users, from those conducting academic research to professional traders looking to refine their strategies based on historical data. By providing a customizable and detailed view of trading sessions, the Session Average Date Range tool stands as a powerful asset for anyone involved in price analysis and volatility assessment.

note: Works for timeframes of H4 and below. 

Main inputs

- InpStartDate: Specify the starting date for the analysis period. This sets the beginning of the range for which session data will be evaluated.

- InpEndDate: Define the ending date for the analysis period. This marks the end of the range and limits the session data evaluation to this date.

- SBegin (Broker time): Sets the starting hour of the session in 24-hour format. 

- SBeginMinute  (Broker time) : Defines the starting minute of the session. A value of 0 means the session starts exactly on the hour.

- SEnd  (Broker time) : Determines the ending hour of the session in 24-hour format.

- SEndMinute  (Broker time) : Specifies the ending minute of the session. A value of 0 means the session ends exactly on the hour.

- SColor: Chooses the color for displaying the session on the chart. `clrBlue` will show the session in blue.

- InpTextColor: Sets the color for the text displayed by the indicator. `clrYellow` will render the text in yellow.

- InpLabelColor: Defines the color for labels within the indicator. `clrRed` will color the labels red.

- InpFill: Selects whether to fill the session area with color. `true` fills the session area with the color specified by `S1Color`.

- InpPrint: Determines whether to print error messages to the log. `true` enables error logging.


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Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
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Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
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Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Oleg Rodin
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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