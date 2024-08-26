Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer MT4

Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer: Evaluate the standard deviation of each bar's price (high, low, close, open, weighted, median, and typical) within defined trading sessions and date ranges, providing detailed insights into price volatility and market behavior.

**Note:** When the trading platform is closed, the indicator may not load correctly. To ensure it works, you may need to load the indicator, unload it, and then load it again.

**Note:** This indicator can only be used with historical data. It does not support real-time data analysis.

**Note:**  When switching to a different timeframe, it's recommended to switch back and forth between timeframes to ensure that all data loads properly. This process helps to fetch the necessary historical data, ensuring that calculations based on this data are accurate.
Description:

The "Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer" is a sophisticated analytical tool crafted for traders and analysts seeking to evaluate price volatility across specific trading sessions within a user-defined date range. Unlike traditional indicators that focus solely on high and low prices, this tool provides a comprehensive analysis based on each bar’s price, including high, low, close, open, weighted, median, and typical prices. This detailed approach helps in understanding the standard deviation of price movements, offering deeper insights into market volatility and behavior over selected periods.

Key Features:

1. Customizable Time and Date Input:
   - Start Time and End Time: Users can specify the exact start and end times of the trading session they wish to analyze. This allows for precise examination of specific market hours, such as the New York session, or any other relevant time frame.
   - Start Date and End Date: Define the range of dates for analysis, enabling users to focus on particular periods, such as historical economic events or periods of significant market fluctuations.

2. Bar-Based Analysis:
   - The tool calculates standard deviation based on various bar prices, including high, low, close, open, weighted, median, and typical prices. This approach provides a nuanced view of price volatility by examining how each bar’s price contributes to the overall standard deviation within the selected session and date range.

3. Enhanced Volatility Insights:
   - By leveraging detailed price data, users can gain a deeper understanding of market volatility during specific sessions. This feature is particularly valuable for backtesting trading strategies or studying price behavior during critical historical periods.

4. Historical Data Analysis:
   - Users can analyze how price volatility has evolved over time by examining historical data. This is essential for understanding market dynamics and assessing the impact of significant events on trading sessions.

5. Application for Detailed Studies:
   - The tool supports both short-term and long-term analysis, making it suitable for users looking to study price volatility over various periods. Whether evaluating daily market movements or extended historical trends, the Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer provides valuable insights.

Practical Use Case:

For a trader aiming to assess the volatility of the New York trading session during the financial crisis of 2007-2009, the Session Standard Deviation Date Range Analyzer can be utilized to input the exact start and end times for the New York session and set the relevant date range. The tool will then calculate and provide the standard deviation of prices based on each bar's price data, offering a detailed view of how market volatility behaved during these turbulent times.

This tool is designed for a wide range of users, from academic researchers to professional traders, by offering a detailed and customizable view of price volatility across specific sessions and date ranges. Its advanced analysis capabilities make it a valuable asset for anyone involved in price analysis and volatility assessment.

Note: The indicator is optimized for timeframes of H4 and below.

Main Inputs:

- InpPrice: Specifies the type of price used for standard deviation calculation within the selected session and date range. Options include:

  • High: Use the highest price of each bar.
  • Low: Use the lowest price of each bar.
  • Close: Use the closing price of each bar.
  • Open: Use the opening price of each bar.
  • Weighted: Use the weighted price of each bar.
  • Median: Use the median price of each bar.
  • Typical: Use the typical price of each bar.
- InpStartDate:Specify the starting date for the analysis period.
- InpEndDate: Define the ending date for the analysis period.
- SBegin (Broker time): Sets the starting hour of the session in 24-hour format.
- SBeginMinute (Broker time): Defines the starting minute of the session.
- SEnd (Broker time): Determines the ending hour of the session in 24-hour format.
- SEndMinute (Broker time): Specifies the ending minute of the session.
- SColor: Chooses the color for displaying the session on the chart.
- InpTextColor: Sets the color for the text displayed by the indicator.
- InpLabelColor: Defines the color for labels within the indicator.
- InpFill: Selects whether to fill the session area with color.
- InpPrint: Determines whether to print error messages to the log.


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Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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