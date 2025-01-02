Forex Factory New Events
- Utilities
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Davoud MoghaddamI am a professional MQL5 developer and software engineer with over 5 years of hands-on experience in the Forex market. My main expertise lies in designing, developing, and optimizing Expert Advisors (EAs), custom indicators, and automated trading tools based on various trading strategies.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 January 2025
- Activations: 20
This feature shows a week's worth of news with a time shift based on your location. You can adjust the clock forward or backward for different purposes, all within the program. Before the news event, you will be alerted with a message and a vertical line. High priority news is displayed in red, medium in orange, and low priority news in gray. The "All Event Line" button allows you to view all the past news in the current week, along with their titles and corresponding lines.
A crucial note: You need to add the following address from the Tools menu to the Options in the Expert tab.
https://nfs.faireconomy.media/