Over and Under Pattern Scanner Mt4

  • This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me.
  • The free version works on “USDJPY” charts.
  • All symbols and time frames scanner.
  • Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.

OVER and UNDER

Over & Under pattern is an advanced price action trading concept in the trading industry. The Over & Under pattern is more than a confluence pattern or entry technique than a trading strategy. It is a reversal pattern that is created after a significant obvious trend. It uses to confirm the trader’s bias. If you combine this pattern with your trading strategy, it increases your trading odds & boosts your confidence level. It helps you to make better decisions on time as well. Many supply & demand traders use this pattern to identify the strong tradable zones. Over & Under pattern does not appear all the time, but when this happens, traders should not ignore it. It is one of the most reliable and powerful patterns to trade.


Main Features
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Sending the alert and push notification and Email
  • Fibonacci level is added automatically
  • Scan All charts
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • You can use in all markets.


    • Input Parameters

    Display / Style Option

    • Changing the color of the bullish and bearish Over and Under,TP and SL
    • Changing line thickness

      Alert Settings

      • Display Alert, Enable or disable Alert
      • Display Notification, Enable or disable Notification
      • Send Email, Enable or disable Email



      Recommended products
      Advanced Harmonic Patterns
      Sergey Efimenko
      Indicators
      The indicator displays harmonic patterns on the chart based on Dynamic ZigZag ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5356 ) and is almost a complete analog of one of the versions of well-known korHarmonics. The indicator recognizes the following patterns and their varieties: ABCD, Gartley (Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo and Vibrations. Only display of ABCD and Gartley patterns is enabled in the settings by default. The reverse line allows
      SpeedAngle
      Davit Beridze
      Indicators
      The SpeedAngle Indicator is an advanced MT4 tool that calculates price movement angles, offering dynamic visual cues and customizable alerts to help traders identify trend reversals and momentum shifts. Key Features Angle-Based Trend Analysis: Calculates angles over a user-defined period to reveal price momentum and direction. Dynamic Visuals: Displays a color-coded circle that changes based on angle thresholds: Above LevelMax: Signals strong upward momentum. Below LevelMin: Indicates strong dow
      Statistics of price movements
      Anatolie Micriucov
      Indicators
      How to find out where to expect a price reversal with a probability of 80% - 90%? The "Statistics of Price Movements" indicator collects statistics of significant price movements, skipping all small pullbacks, for a certain period of time and displays them in Excel file. Sort the data in ascending order and get statistics of price reversals in 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% of all cases! (for example, in 2 years!) After the reversal, the price will move from 1000 pips or more! So... Open the daily cha
      AW Candle Patterns MT4
      AW Trading Software Limited
      Indicators
      The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
      RTSPattern
      Tomas Belak
      Indicators
      The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
      PZ 123 Pattern
      PZ TRADING SLU
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
      Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
      Francesco Rubeo
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
      Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
      Mykola Khandus
      Indicators
      Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
      Trend Predictor
      Pavel Krysanov
      Indicators
      This indicator is designed to identify trend reversal points. Its main difference from others is that it does not use moving indicators such as MA and built on its basis, namely, it does not show a trend reversal after the fact of a reversal, but tries to predict a trend reversal even BEFORE the reversal begins. The indicator is based on many different author's developments that allow you to minimize the number of false signals. The Trend Predictor indicator will be a very good helper in your
      FreqoMeterForecast
      Stanislav Korotky
      Indicators
      The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
      Future Candle One Candle
      Denis Luchinkin
      Indicators
      Future Candle One Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of one candle. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable operatio
      Future Candle Two Candle
      Denis Luchinkin
      Indicators
      Future Candle Two Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of two candles. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable operati
      Future Candle Three Candle
      Denis Luchinkin
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      Future Candle Three Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of three candles. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable ope
      MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
      Vasiliy Sokolov
      Indicators
      MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
      Gartley Projection D
      Oleksandr Medviediev
      3.71 (7)
      Indicators
      The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
      Distinctive
      Tatiana Savkevych
      Indicators
      Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
      Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
      James D Scuderi
      Indicators
      The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
      Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicators
      Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
      FreqoMaster
      Stanislav Korotky
      Indicators
      The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
      Infinity Trend Pro
      Yaroslav Varankin
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
      Power Reserve MT4
      Sergey Batudayev
      Indicators
      Work logic The importance of this indicator lies in the fact that it allows you to understand how much “fuel is still left at the instrument.” Imagine the situation, you left in a car with a half-discharged battery, on average, this amount of energy is usually enough for a car for 250 km, so if you want to, you cannot overcome a distance of 700 km. So for each instrument, there is a certain daily price movement, and as a result of statistical observations, it was revealed that 95% of the time t
      Oscillator Predictor MT4
      Samil Bozuyuk
      Indicators
      Very special indicator of Joe Dinapoli which is a derivative  of a Detrended Oscillator. Through a set of parametric equations, a predicting oscillator is created that forecasts, one period ahead of time, overbought and oversold conditions. The resulting predictor values are expressed as bands on the bar chart, both above and below the market. It may be mistaken as a Bollinger Band but has no resemblance to it whatsoever. The Predictor bands may be used in a variety of ways to aid in entering an
      Rainbow Price Visualizer
      Vincent Jose Proenca
      Indicators
      Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
      Harmonic ABCD
      Sergey Deev
      Indicators
      The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the
      Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4 Multi Timeframe
      Duc Hoan Nguyen
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit Multi-Timeframe is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for professional traders, helping to identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. With multi-timeframe display capabilities through the Timeframe Sele
      Next Trend Pro
      Eduard Bartashevich
      Indicators
      Next Trend Pro INDICATOR - the best trend indicator on the market, the indicator works on all timeframes and assets, the indicator is built on the basis of 12 years of experience in forex and many other markets. You know that many trend indicators on the internet are not perfect, late and difficult to trade with, but the Next Trend Pro indicator is different, the Next Trend Pro indicator shows a buy or sell signal, colored candles confirm the signal, and support levels and resistance levels give
      Ozi Arrow
      Svyatoslav Kucher
      Indicators
      Ozi Arrow is a unique indicator that can display signals in the direction of the main trend and counter trend signals. For calculations, the indicator determines a price channel. If recently the price was at its borders, and all conditions of additional filters are observed, a signal is displayed in the form of arrows. Ozi Arrow is suitable for any timeframe and any pair. The indicator signals do not disappear under any conditions. A distinctive feature is the presence of a trend filter. If the
      Mirror
      Stanislav Korotky
      Indicators
      This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
      Levels Market
      Vitalii Zakharuk
      Indicators
      Levels Market is one of the simplest, but no less effective tools from this. Pivot points can be built from these levels, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given point in time. Trading by levels is a classic in the work of a trader. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can specify the offset for building levels. Interpretation of levels: Lines 8/8 and 0/8 (Final Resistance). These lines ar
      QuantumEdge Trader
      Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
      Indicators
      QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.83 (152)
      Indicators
      Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
      Smc Blast Signal
      Mohit Dhariwal
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (102)
      Indicators
      New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
      Game Changer Indicator
      Vasiliy Strukov
      4.67 (12)
      Indicators
      Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Indicators
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      4.89 (18)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Indicators
      This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
      FX Volume
      Daniel Stein
      4.63 (38)
      Indicators
      FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (55)
      Indicators
      Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Indicators
      CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicators
      Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (75)
      Indicators
      Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
      Trend Lines PRO
      Roman Podpora
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicators
      Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Indicators
      New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
      Apollo SR Master
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (20)
      Indicators
      FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
      Katana Scalper Pro
      Yuki Miyake
      4 (4)
      Indicators
      MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
      Smart Trend Trading System
      Issam Kassas
      Indicators
      New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
      FX Levels MT4
      Daniel Stein
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      Indicators
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      Adaptive Volatility Range
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
      Trend Screener
      STE S.S.COMPANY
      4.79 (95)
      Indicators
      Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
      Shogun Trade
      Yuki Miyake
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
      Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
      Mehran Sepah Mansoor
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
      Atomic Analyst
      Issam Kassas
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
      AW Breakout Catcher
      AW Trading Software Limited
      5 (14)
      Indicators
      Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
      Prop Firm Gold Indicator
      Mohit Dhariwal
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
      More from author
      Over And Under Pattern Scanner Mt5
      Davoud Moghaddam
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me. The free version works on “USDJPY” charts. All symbols and time frames scanner. Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. OVER and UNDER Over & Under pattern is an advanced price action trading concept in the trading industry. The Over & Under pattern is more than a confluence pattern or entry technique than a trading strategy. It is a reversal pattern that is created after a significant obvious trend. It
      Head and Shoulders Pattern Scanner Mt5
      Davoud Moghaddam
      Indicators
      This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me. The free version works on “AUDNZD” and “XAUUSD” charts. All symbols and time frames scanner Head and Shoulder One of the most popular Price Action patterns is the Head and Shoulders pattern. The pattern has three local tops that resemble the left shoulder, head, and right shoulder. The head and shoulders chart pattern appears in all kinds of markets, including Forex, cryptocurrency, commodities, stocks, and bonds. The head
      ABCD Harmonic Pattern
      Davoud Moghaddam
      Indicators
      All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
      Head and Shoulders Pattern Scanner
      Davoud Moghaddam
      Indicators
      This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me. The free version works on “AUDNZD” and “XAUUSD” charts. All symbols and time frames scanner Head and Shoulder One of the most popular Price Action patterns is the Head and Shoulders pattern. The pattern has three local tops that resemble the left shoulder, head, and right shoulder. The head and shoulders chart pattern appears in all kinds of markets, including Forex, cryptocurrency, commodities, stocks, and bonds. The head
      Amazing Harmonic Pattern
      Davoud Moghaddam
      Indicators
      This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me. The free version works on “GBPCHF” charts. All symbols and time frames scanner. Harmonic Pattern Harmonic patterns are used in technical analysis that traders use to find trend reversals. They are considered one of the most accurate technical analysis tools, as they allow traders to predict the future price movement direction and the potential trend targets. Also, unlike many other technical tools, the number of false signals
      Forex Factory New Events
      Davoud Moghaddam
      Utilities
      This feature shows a week's worth of news with a time shift based on your location. You can adjust the clock forward or backward for different purposes, all within the program. Before the news event, you will be alerted with a message and a vertical line. High priority news is displayed in red, medium in orange, and low priority news in gray. The "All Event Line" button allows you to view all the past news in the current week, along with their titles and corresponding lines.  A crucial note: Yo
      Amazing Harmonic Pattern Mt5
      Davoud Moghaddam
      Indicators
      This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me. The free version works on “GBPCHF” charts. All symbols and time frames scanner. Harmonic Pattern Harmonic patterns are used in technical analysis that traders use to find trend reversals. They are considered one of the most accurate technical analysis tools, as they allow traders to predict the future price movement direction and the potential trend targets. Also, unlike many other technical tools, the number of false signals
      Breakout And Retest
      Davoud Moghaddam
      Indicators
      BREAKOUT AND RETEST Overview The Breakout + Retest Indicator is a powerful and highly accurate tool designed for traders who rely on market structure, support/resistance behavior, and price action confirmation. This indicator automatically detects genuine breakouts and identifies retest opportunities, allowing you to enter trades with confidence and precision. Unlike typical breakout indicators that generate false signals during volatility spikes, this tool uses multi-filter logic to ens
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review