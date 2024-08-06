MT4 to Telegram channels

This expert advisor is specially programmed for telegram channel owners who send trading signals to traders all over the world so that everyone can understand the signal from the attached image and on which asset, pair, currency or indices it is traded. If you have multiple public or private channels, you can customize the signal for the channel you want to send to. Sends trades and if a trade is modified if the stop loss or take profit price is changed, sends it to telegram and sends the trade closure with the number of points of profit or loss It can work in several modes Phone mode and PC mode If you install the platform on a VPS server, you can work from the phone If you want to get a demo version, you can contact me on messages for further clarification.
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SMC Market Structure HPA Professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Market Structure Indicator See Beyond Price. Trade the Structure. Analyze the market like institutional traders. SMC Market Structure HPA is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator developed for traders who rely on market structure instead of lagging indicators. Powered by the proprietary HPA Structure Engine , the indicator continuously analyzes price action and automatically identifies the most important structural e
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