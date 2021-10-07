Mercurial Position Sizing Trade Manager

4.56

Mercurial Position Sizing Trade Manager is a free MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want precise risk management, automatic lot size calculation, and faster trade execution.

Designed for manual Forex traders, this EA helps eliminate emotional decision-making and manual calculation errors by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your selected risk percentage.

Ideal for:

  • Forex traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Scalpers
  • Swing traders
  • Day traders
  • Smart money and price action traders

Automatic Lot Size Calculator

Instantly calculate the correct position size based on:

  • account balance
  • risk percentage
  • stop loss distance

No manual pip value calculations required.

Advanced Risk Management

Trade with consistent risk on every position using fixed percentage-based risk allocation.

Built to help protect trading capital and improve long-term consistency.

One-Click Market Execution

Execute BUY and SELL orders directly from the chart with:

  • automatic Stop Loss
  • automatic Take Profit
  • automatic lot sizing

Fast and efficient execution for active traders.

Pending Order Support

Place:

  • Buy Limit
  • Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop
  • Sell Stop

with predefined entry, SL, TP, and risk settings.

Break Even Protection

Automatically move Stop Loss to break even after price reaches your defined profit level.

Helps reduce unnecessary losses and protect open trades during volatile market conditions.

Live Position Information

Monitor active positions in real time:

  • profit/loss in USD
  • points gained/lost
  • position direction
  • risk exposure

Why Traders Use Mercurial Position Sizing Trade Manager

Most trading losses come from poor risk management, inconsistent lot sizing, and emotional execution.

This EA helps traders:

  • standardize risk
  • improve execution speed
  • avoid overleveraging
  • manage trades more professionally

Important Notes

This Expert Advisor does NOT:

  • provide trading signals
  • predict market direction
  • use martingale systems
  • use grid strategies
  • guarantee profits

It is a professional trade management and position sizing tool for MT5.


Key Features:

  • Institutional-Grade Risk Allocation: Take control of your trading accuracy by risking only a fixed percentage of your balance on every single trade.
  • Automated Position Sizing: No more guesswork or manual calculations of pip values. The Expert Advisor handles the math for you, ensuring quicker and more accurate reactions.
  • Effortless Trade Execution: Execute market orders like a pro. Set your stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP), then simply click BUY or SELL. It's that easy!
  • Advanced Pending Orders: Place pending orders with precision. Specify your entry price, SL, and TP, and execute your strategy with ease.
  • Break Even Protection: Safeguard your capital intelligently. Our default 1% Break Even setting adjusts the SL to your entry price, shielding your investments from potential losses.
  • Live Position Stats: Stay informed in real-time. The Expert Advisor instantly displays your position type, along with corresponding profits/losses expressed as USD value and points.

Upgrade to Mercurial Position Sizing PRO

The PRO version includes advanced features for experienced traders, including enhanced automation tools, expanded execution options, and additional trade management functionality.

Designed for traders who require more control and flexibility in live market conditions.

FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS ONLY: Upgrade to Mercurial Position Sizing PRO for the latest advanced features! 


Reviews 46
nabeeledv
40
nabeeledv 2026.05.12 08:55 
 

You made a simple yet really useful tool which I have been looking everywhere. there is no complicated lines and details. simply set the risk and drag lines. What I like the most is, the adaptive lot sizing especially for market orders which is what i wanted for my trading style. Thank you so much for making this EA available for free to use. I sincerely appreciate your time and effort of making this available for everyone.

mastane_3
14
mastane_3 2025.07.16 06:02 
 

In my opinion very good

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:07 
 

great product

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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Trade Command Center
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5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
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5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
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4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Mercurial Position Sizing PRO
Iulian Dragan
5 (4)
Utilities
The most advanced Trade Management Expert Advisor on the marketplace! Automatic lot calculation EA designed to safeguard your capital and help you manage risk. Mercurial Position Sizing PRO will help you pass all prop firm challenges and become a funded trader. Contact me in private after purchase for fast support.  Get it NOW before the price increases to $88 with the launch of important upgrades! Key Features (e verything the free version offers, plus): Institutional-Grade Risk Allocation:
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Akemu Efe
18
Akemu Efe 2026.08.11 02:12 
 

i am having difficulties making it work and how to buy the pro

nabeeledv
40
nabeeledv 2026.05.12 08:55 
 

You made a simple yet really useful tool which I have been looking everywhere. there is no complicated lines and details. simply set the risk and drag lines. What I like the most is, the adaptive lot sizing especially for market orders which is what i wanted for my trading style. Thank you so much for making this EA available for free to use. I sincerely appreciate your time and effort of making this available for everyone.

Iulian Dragan
38967
Reply from developer Iulian Dragan 2026.05.12 09:22
You are welcome and many thanks for the positive thoughts! :)
Teaserdude
14
Teaserdude 2026.04.27 02:45 
 

downloaded but wouldnt open just nothing. Showed tge MT5 ha in the corner but Zero

stepdar07
40
stepdar07 2026.02.08 09:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Iulian Dragan
38967
Reply from developer Iulian Dragan 2026.02.08 11:00
Thank you! That was the aim of this tool indeed - and still is the most robust yet simple risk management EA! Glad you appreciate it!
mastane_3
14
mastane_3 2025.07.16 06:02 
 

In my opinion very good

Iulian Dragan
38967
Reply from developer Iulian Dragan 2026.02.08 10:59
Thank you! Glad it's working well for you!
Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:07 
 

great product

Iulian Dragan
38967
Reply from developer Iulian Dragan 2026.02.08 10:58
Thank you Benjamin!
Everton Mattos
18
Everton Mattos 2025.05.28 00:01 
 

issue to trade xauusd, the plugin doesnt calculate well. for coins pair works smooth. please fix this

Iulian Dragan
38967
Reply from developer Iulian Dragan 2025.05.28 06:58
It does calculate well - the problem is the margin and leverage your broker offers you for metals and the fact that you are trying to scalp on small timeframes on metals. You need more leverage for this.:)
traderfael
14
traderfael 2025.05.09 14:32 
 

precisei entrar em uma operação no xauusd rapidamente, o robô ja estava configurado para um risco de 3%, mas bugou e tomei um loss em 50% da minha conta só porque parei a operação manualmente, senão teria sido pior. corrijam isto para não prejudicar mais pessoas

Iulian Dragan
38967
Reply from developer Iulian Dragan 2025.05.09 14:46
The EA simply helped you place the trade with a risk allocation of 3%. However if your broker execution speed is slow, the SL order wont be executed at the price you set it and it has nothing to do with the EA itself. The EA has measured the trade size and helped place the order to your broker. The fact that the broker is not reliable it is not a EA problem. It is always riskier to scalp on minute timeframes due to price making sudden moves and brokers being unable to execute orders as quick. Good luck!
Moiz Rafay
18
Moiz Rafay 2024.12.28 08:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

frank1215
14
frank1215 2024.12.22 23:36 
 

Very useful the best to manage the risk !

RedskyLk
18
RedskyLk 2024.08.02 13:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALBERTO DA
38
ALBERTO DA 2024.06.15 14:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dicksonedeki
35
dicksonedeki 2024.06.07 08:17 
 

Thanks Iulian for this wonderful and intuitive EA. I have searched for something like this in a very long time. This is 100% useful and best EA especially for scalpers. Thanks for the great work. Cheers man!

65638263
737
65638263 2024.04.29 11:37 
 

muy bueno, muchas gracias

Seth Tetteh
2725
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.24 12:33 
 

good

Amin Mirzajani
20
Amin Mirzajani 2024.04.16 00:11 
 

hello. thanks a lot for this useful EA. i have a problem when i using it in the instruments like US30 and SP500. the lot size that EA shows is 10X greater than real. in the other instruments like EURUSD its true

Iulian Dragan
38967
Reply from developer Iulian Dragan 2024.04.16 09:09
Hi Amin. This is due to the leverage your broker offers for different instruments. The leverage for index, stocks and metals is usually lower than FX and this leads to higher lot size. Send me a private message with the name of your broker so i can check it with them.
Ralph_FX1
16
Ralph_FX1 2024.03.29 13:07 
 

Honestly, exceeded my expectations. Works really smoothly, you need to spend few minutes to get yourself used to it. What is most important, it helps you manage your risk, reduces the tempation to quickly jump on trade (it is a big plus for me) and it is for free. I highly recommend to give it a try :)

LGK
26
LGK 2024.03.25 08:05 
 

I looking like This For a Long Time Finally I Got It. Thank You For creating this bro. This Trade Manager Really Helping Me.

Kamrul Hasan
20
Kamrul Hasan 2024.02.15 13:11 
 

I like the simplicity of the EA because it does not add too many elements on my chart like other EAs. It works very well and makes my trading safe and simple! I will purchase the PRO in 2 weeks!

Lawronso
19
Lawronso 2024.02.13 11:29 
 

Very quick Ea.. saves you from manually calculating lot sizes. Market order or pending order? Just drag the lines and execute. Quick. Pretty good for scalpers as well.

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