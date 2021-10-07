Mercurial Position Sizing Trade Manager
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 23 November 2023
Mercurial Position Sizing Trade Manager is a free MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want precise risk management, automatic lot size calculation, and faster trade execution.
Designed for manual Forex traders, this EA helps eliminate emotional decision-making and manual calculation errors by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your selected risk percentage.
Ideal for:
- Forex traders
- Prop firm traders
- Scalpers
- Swing traders
- Day traders
- Smart money and price action traders
Automatic Lot Size Calculator
Instantly calculate the correct position size based on:
- account balance
- risk percentage
- stop loss distance
No manual pip value calculations required.
Advanced Risk Management
Trade with consistent risk on every position using fixed percentage-based risk allocation.
Built to help protect trading capital and improve long-term consistency.
One-Click Market Execution
Execute BUY and SELL orders directly from the chart with:
- automatic Stop Loss
- automatic Take Profit
- automatic lot sizing
Fast and efficient execution for active traders.
Pending Order Support
Place:
- Buy Limit
- Sell Limit
- Buy Stop
- Sell Stop
with predefined entry, SL, TP, and risk settings.
Break Even Protection
Automatically move Stop Loss to break even after price reaches your defined profit level.
Helps reduce unnecessary losses and protect open trades during volatile market conditions.
Live Position Information
Monitor active positions in real time:
- profit/loss in USD
- points gained/lost
- position direction
- risk exposure
Why Traders Use Mercurial Position Sizing Trade Manager
Most trading losses come from poor risk management, inconsistent lot sizing, and emotional execution.
This EA helps traders:
- standardize risk
- improve execution speed
- avoid overleveraging
- manage trades more professionally
Important Notes
This Expert Advisor does NOT:
- provide trading signals
- predict market direction
- use martingale systems
- use grid strategies
- guarantee profits
It is a professional trade management and position sizing tool for MT5.
Key Features:
- Institutional-Grade Risk Allocation: Take control of your trading accuracy by risking only a fixed percentage of your balance on every single trade.
- Automated Position Sizing: No more guesswork or manual calculations of pip values. The Expert Advisor handles the math for you, ensuring quicker and more accurate reactions.
- Effortless Trade Execution: Execute market orders like a pro. Set your stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP), then simply click BUY or SELL. It's that easy!
- Advanced Pending Orders: Place pending orders with precision. Specify your entry price, SL, and TP, and execute your strategy with ease.
- Break Even Protection: Safeguard your capital intelligently. Our default 1% Break Even setting adjusts the SL to your entry price, shielding your investments from potential losses.
- Live Position Stats: Stay informed in real-time. The Expert Advisor instantly displays your position type, along with corresponding profits/losses expressed as USD value and points.
Upgrade to Mercurial Position Sizing PRO
The PRO version includes advanced features for experienced traders, including enhanced automation tools, expanded execution options, and additional trade management functionality.
Designed for traders who require more control and flexibility in live market conditions.
FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS ONLY: Upgrade to Mercurial Position Sizing PRO for the latest advanced features!
You made a simple yet really useful tool which I have been looking everywhere. there is no complicated lines and details. simply set the risk and drag lines. What I like the most is, the adaptive lot sizing especially for market orders which is what i wanted for my trading style. Thank you so much for making this EA available for free to use. I sincerely appreciate your time and effort of making this available for everyone.