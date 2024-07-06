Reversal candlestick structure

The Reversal Candlestick Structure indicator detects multiple candlestick patterns occurring when trends are most likely to experience a reversal in real-time. The reversal detection method includes various settings allowing users to adjust the reversal detection algorithm more precisely.

A dashboard showing the percentage of patterns detected as reversals is also included.

🔶 USAGE

Figure 1

Candlestick patterns are ubiquitous to technical analysts, allowing them to detect trend continuations, reversals, and indecision.

The proposed tool effectively detects reversals by using the confluence between candlestick patterns and a reversal detection method based on the stochastic oscillator, acting as a filter for the patterns. If a candlestick pattern occurs while conditions suggest a potential reversal then the pattern is highlighted.

Figure 2

The displayed candle coloring allows users to observe the reversal detection method, with colored candles indicating potential reversals.

Figure 3

Users wanting to detect longer-term reversals can use a higher "Trend Length" setting, this can however lead to an increased amount of displayed candlestick patterns.

Figure 4

To prevent false positives users also have control over a "Threshold" setting in a range between (0, 100), with values closer to 100 preventing candlesticks from being detected at the start of trends.

The "Warmup Length" serves a similar purpose, and aims to prevent sudden moves to be classified as reversals. Higher values of this setting will require trends to be established for a longer period of time for reversal conditions to be detected.

🔹Dashboard

To evaluate the role of individual candlestick patterns as potential reversal signals relative to the proposed reversal detection method, a dashboard displaying the percentage of candlestick patterns displayed (that occur when a potential reversal is detected) over the total amount detected.

Hovering on the dashboard cells of the "Reversal %" column allows displaying the total amount of patterns detected.

🔶 CANDLESTICKS PATTERNS

This tool detects 16 popular candlestick patterns, each listed in the sub-sections below.

🔹Bullish Patterns

  • Hammer - A bullish reversal pattern that forms after a decline, characterized by a small body at the upper end of the trading range and a long lower shadow. 
    The Hammer pattern appears at the bottom of a downtrend. It is identified by a small upper wick (or no upper wick) with a small body, and an elongated lower wick whose length is 2X greater than the candle body’s width.

  • Inverted Hammer - A bullish reversal pattern that forms after a downtrend, featuring a small body at the lower end of the trading range and a long upper shadow. 
    The Inverted Hammer pattern appears at the bottom of a downtrend. It is identified by a small lower wick (or no lower wick) with a small body, and an elongated upper wick whose length is 2X greater than the candle body’s width.

  • Bullish Engulfing - A bullish reversal pattern where a small bearish candlestick is followed by a larger bullish candlestick that completely engulfs the previous candle. 
    The Bullish Engulfing pattern appears at the bottom of a downtrend. It is a 2 bar pattern, identified by a large bullish candle body fully encapsulating (opening lower and closing higher) the previous small (bearish) candle body.

  • Rising 3 - A bullish continuation pattern that consists of a long bullish candlestick followed by three smaller bearish candlesticks and then another long bullish candlestick. 
    The Rising Three Method Pattern is an indicator of continuation for the current trend. It is a 5 bar pattern, identified by an initial full-bodied bullish candle, followed by 3 bearish candles that trade within the high and low of the initial candle, followed by another full-bodied bullish candle closing above the high of the initial candle.

  • 3 White Soldiers - A bullish reversal pattern consisting of three consecutive long bullish candlesticks, each opening within the previous candle's body and closing higher. 
    The Three White Soldiers Pattern appears at the bottom of a downtrend. It is identified by 3 full-bodied bullish candles, each opening within the body and closing below the high, of the previous candle.

  • Morning Star - A bullish reversal pattern made up of three candlesticks: a long bearish candlestick, followed by a short candlestick, and then a long bullish candlestick.
  • Bullish Harami - A bullish reversal pattern where a small bullish candlestick is completely within a previous larger bearish candlestick.
  • Tweezer Bottom - A bullish reversal pattern identified by an initial bullish candle, followed by a bearish candle, both having equal lows.

🔹Bearish Patterns

  • Hanging Man - A bearish reversal pattern that forms after an uptrend, characterized by a small body at the upper end of the trading range and a long lower shadow. 
    The Hanging Man pattern appears at the top of an uptrend. It is identified by a small upper wick (or no upper wick) with a small body, and an elongated lower wick whose length is 2X greater than the candle body’s width.

  • Shooting Star - A bearish reversal pattern that forms after an uptrend, featuring a small body at the lower end of the trading range and a long upper shadow. 
    The Shooting Star pattern appears at the top of an uptrend. It is identified by a small lower wick (or no lower wick) with a small body, and an elongated upper wick whose length is 2X greater than the candle body’s width.

  • Bearish Engulfing - A bearish reversal pattern where a small bullish candlestick is followed by a larger bearish candlestick that completely engulfs the previous candle. 
    The Bearish Engulfing pattern appears at the top of a downtrend. It is a 2 bar pattern, identified by a large bearish candle body fully encapsulating (opening higher and closing lower) the previous small (bullish) candle body.

  • Falling 3 - A bearish continuation pattern that consists of a long bearish candlestick followed by three smaller bullish candlesticks and then another long bearish candlestick.
  • 3 Black Crows - A bearish reversal pattern consisting of three consecutive long bearish candlesticks, each opening within the previous candle's body and closing lower.
  • Evening Star - A bearish reversal pattern made up of three candlesticks: a long bullish candlestick, followed by a short candlestick, and then a long bearish candlestick.
  • Bearish Harami - A bearish reversal pattern where a small bearish candlestick is completely within a previous larger bullish candlestick.
  • Tweezer Top - A bearish reversal pattern is identified by an initial bullish candle, followed by a bearish candle, both having equal highs."

🔶 SETTINGS

🔹Patterns

  • Group including toggles for each of the supported candlestick patterns. Enabled toggles will allow detection of the associated candlestick pattern.

🔹Reversal Detection

  • Trend Length: Determines the sensitivity of the reversal detection method to shorter-term variation, with higher values returning a detection method more sensitive to longer-term trends.
  • Threshold: Determines how easy it is for the reversal detection method to consider a trend at an extreme point.
  • Warmup Length: Warmup period in the reversal detection method, longer values will require a longer-term trend to detect potential reversals.

🔹Style

  • Color Candles: Enable candle coloring on the user chart based on the reversal detection method.
  • Use Gradient: Use a gradient as candle coloring.
  • Label Size: Size of the labels displaying the detected candlesticks patterns.

🔹Dashboard

  • Show Dashboard: Display the dashboard on the user chart when enabled.
  • Location: Dashboard location on the user chart.
  • Size: Size of the displayed dashboard.
🔹Notifications



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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Issam Kassas
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Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
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Van Minh Nguyen
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Minh Truong Pham
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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Minh Truong Pham
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
Quasimodo QM Pattern for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction One of the patterns in "RTM" is the "QM" pattern, also known as "Quasimodo". Its name is derived from the appearance of "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" from Victor Hugo's novel. It is a type of "Head and Shoulders" pattern.   Formation Method   Upward Trend In an upward trend, the left shoulder is formed, and the price creates a new peak higher than the left shoulder peak . After a decline, it manages to break the previous low and move upward again. We expect the price to
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