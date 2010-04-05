Gomat Currency Cracker MT4

Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.

Non-Stop Profit in EURUSD. This EA running in Currency pairs especially (EURUSD) gives good nonstop Profit Also it gives good profit in Gold. 

How to use

1. This EA gives extradentary profit in Renko chart so you can run in Renko chart( offline Renko Chart)

2. purchase and download this EA and put this EA in RENKO CHART

3. change inputs for EURUSD refer by Screenshots. we provide set files in Profit cracker Channel use it 

Recommended pairs all pairs 

