Gomat Currency Cracker MT4

Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.

Non-Stop Profit in EURUSD. This EA running in Currency pairs especially (EURUSD) gives good nonstop Profit Also it gives good profit in Gold. 

How to use

1. This EA gives extradentary profit in Renko chart so you can run in Renko chart( offline Renko Chart)

2. purchase and download this EA and put this EA in RENKO CHART

3. change inputs for EURUSD refer by Screenshots. we provide set files in Profit cracker Channel use it 

Recommended pairs all pairs 

Produits recommandés
AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT
Cuong Pham
Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Rebate Virtual Grid
Sergii Onyshchenko
3 (1)
Experts
This is a Virtual Grid EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD. EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$). Working timeframe M1 . Strategy The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero"). Monitoring (5EAs) _ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303 Parameters (one of the safest) Rebate Virtual Grid                          MM_Type    0  MM: 0-mi
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Spd EA
David Binka Kumatse
Experts
THE PRODUCT This Spd Expert is an EA to be used on multiple chosen pairs simultaneously. Every order has a TP and an SL, so there is nothing to fear. You just have to be patient as EA trades to grow your account. After purchasing the EA, you can also message me for my optimized settings.    Recommended TimeFrame is 1H TRADE PLAN Consider a recommended minimum starting capital of $100 and an initial lotsize of 0.01 yielding a minimum profit of $20 over 12 months of trading on a single pair. Then
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heiken
Copy Trade MT4 Receiver
Hasmukh B Kholia
Experts
Slave EA (v1.x) – All Key Features   Signal Reader Grabs Master’s trade signals (via GlobalVariable or CSV) in real time.   Trade Copier • Opens new trades to match Master • Updates SL/TP instantly when Master modifies • Closes trades the moment Master closes them ️   Smart Filters & Options •   Symbol Filter   – Copy only specified pairs or “ALL” •   Direction Filter   – BUY only, SELL only, or BOTH • ️   Lot Control   – Multiply Master’s lot or set a fixed lot size •
FREE
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA's HOLDER - Gérez plusieurs robots de trading sous contrôle total HOLDER d'EA est un système avancé pour les traders qui les aide à gérer efficacement plusieurs robots de trading (EA). Avec le programme, vous pouvez répartir vos robots sur des comptes virtuels distincts et configurer des risques individuels et des paramètres de trading pour chacun. Comment fonctionne le HOLDER d'EA ? HOLDER d'EA résout le problème clé des traders qui possèdent de nombreux robots de trading ou souhaitent les
Onrex IV Premium
Lee Teik Hong
Experts
Expert Advisor The Onrex IV Premium uses intraday breakout with RSI levels to execute trade. Positions are opened in accordance with the chosen risk and capital management regime: lot size corresponding to account balance and fixed lot. It's a trading tool that be used to enhance your manual trading skill and Auto-Trading Expert Advisor also. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management. ONREX IV offers a tra
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Beast EA
Vaclav Sulc
Experts
One of the best EAs on MQL For backtests you can use this SET How to install The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15) Easy to set up: _base_  - You can leave the default setting Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15 First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE Orders Comment - comment at trade Magic Number - Magic Number Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP New Year Trad
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Hammer Master MT4
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Introducing   HammerMaster EA , your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits. Strategy Overview HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bulli
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Définissez automatiquement des niveaux précis de TP et SL sur n'importe quelle position ️ Compatible avec tous les symboles et EAs, filtrage par symbole ou magic number Ce robot expert vous permet de définir les niveaux de Take Profit (TP) et Stop Loss (SL) à l’aide de valeurs de prix exactes (ex: 1.12345 sur EURUSD). Pas de pips ou points — uniquement une gestion précise des ordres, filtrables par symbole ou magic number. Caractéristiq
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
NeuroExtMT4
Dmytryi Voitukhov
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1516213 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for
FREE
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
Doji Hunter
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
In FX, signals from doji patterns can be effective in capturing potential trend developments. Therefore, setting pending orders simultaneously after the appearance of a doji can make it easier to capture the onset of a trend. Setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels more widely can enhance the probability of success, but it also increases the associated risk. In the event of a loss, it is possible to recover by increasing the next position size through multi-lot trading, but this str
FREE
Speedy Tiger
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
SPEEDY TIGER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products Speedy Tiger is a fully automated EA that uses our innovative algorithm combined with our money management concept. This EA is designed for easy to use with simple inputs parameters. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1 Min Lot: EA will execute not less than the minimum lot size for starting lot, taking into account the calculated risk set in percentage trade risk feature. Max
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
NeuralProfit
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
NeuralProfit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the eventuality indicator. NeuralProfit- - does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on lot multiplication, preferring the safety of trading and the absence of hig
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Plus de l'auteur
Winner View MT4 EA
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  This Winner View MT4 Ea robot works very well in USDJPY and all Pairs. Gives good profit.  Very easy to use   Working symbols:  well in Renko Chart USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD All Pairs  Working Timeframe: M1, M5, M30 All timeframe The minimum deposit $1000, $5000 Here you can adjust Lot Size, Auto lot, SL, TP, Trading Time, Profit pips, Percentage Equity, fixed ratio delta volume for lot size increasi
CCI Crossover EA MT4
J Gomat
Experts
This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 for Gold, -2 for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use your Preferred values.
Magical Steps EA MT4
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This Magical Step EA keeps increasing our profit day by day and that is the Magic of this EA. It operates under the momentum of the market. These are operational at all times. It can also be played during news hours, no need to stop it. You can run it from 0.01 load to 1000$. You don't need to take care of it. I have made it very hard. Surely it will give you good profit. It is also very easy for you to in
Fx Filter Ai
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Fx Filter Ai is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD . Deposit $1000 in this robot and give profit up to $75,000 In 6Month. The operation is based on opening orders using the F orce Index and Moving Average indicator. This robot can perform well in the EURUSD. Use default setting value on this robot. Better Timeframe 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M. find the det
Gold Cracker AI
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  Deposit 500$ Profit 2500$+ in 1 Month Gold Trading.   This robot works very well on gold. Gives good profit.  Key Features:  Very easy to use   Working symbols:  XAUUSD(GOLD) Working Timeframe: M1, M5, M30 All timeframe The minimum deposit $100, $500 Here you can adjust Lot Size, Auto lot, SL, TP, Trading Time, Profit pips, Percentage Equity, fixed ratio delta volume for lot size increasing with equity, 
Currency Picker
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit. Recommended Symbols: USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY,  AAPL,AMZN Ect.... Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA  inp6_ProfitPips =30 All SL and TP= 0 inp12_PipsAway = -100 also You can Use your Preferr
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis