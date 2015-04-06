Magical Steps EA MT4

Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.

This Magical Step EA keeps increasing our profit day by day and that is the Magic of this EA. It operates under the momentum of the market. These are operational at all times. It can also be played during news hours, no need to stop it. You can run it from 0.01 load to 1000$. You don't need to take care of it. I have made it very hard. Surely it will give you good profit. It is also very easy for you to install. First rent it for 1 month and try using it, then buy it according to your preference. In fact, you will get a better understanding of how you use it.



This EA can be used on all currency pair mainly XAUUSD will give good profit

SET file in my group use it for good inputs (GA Expert Adviser) Try this 

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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