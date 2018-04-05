Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Currency Picker EA is one of the best Auto Trading robot in Currency, Commodity Stocks. It Gives Good Profit.

Recommended Symbols:

USOIL, LINKUSD, NZDJPY, EURUSD, EURNZD CADJPY. NZDCAD, NSDUSD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, BABA,,CHTR, XALUSD, AMGN, HD, MCD, CADJPY, AAPL,AMZN Ect....

Inputs: All instrument working well in this EA

inp6_ProfitPips =30

All SL and TP= 0

inp12_PipsAway = -100

also You can Use your Preferred values.

Forget about complex manual strategies and risks! One Currency trading robot is designed to help you increase your potential profits. Don't miss the opportunity to try out this cutting-edge solution for gold trading on the MetaTrader market. It's not just a robot – it's the future of financial markets today! One EURUSD and GBPUSD EA, utilizing advanced data analysis methods, can be your reliable partner in achieving financial goals. While we cannot guarantee specific returns, we are confident that our development has the potential to bring you significant profits in the Currency Market market. Take advantage of the opportunity and experience the benefits of the future today!



