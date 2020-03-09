Winner View MT4 EA

Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This Winner View MT4 Ea robot works very well in USDJPY and all Pairs. Gives good profit. 

  • Very easy to use 
  • Working symbols: well in Renko Chart USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD All Pairs 
  • Working Timeframe: M1, M5, M30 All timeframe
  • The minimum deposit $1000, $5000
  • Here you can adjust Lot Size, Auto lot, SL, TP, Trading Time, Profit pips, Percentage Equity, fixed ratio delta volume for lot size increasing with equity,

Inputs values are in Screenshot Check it....

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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