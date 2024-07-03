HelperPro

Introducing ProTrade EA: Your Professional Trading Assistant

ProTrade EA is your new professional trading assistant, designed to help you trade in the financial markets with precision and efficiency. This powerful EA is equipped with a range of advanced tools that will simplify and optimize your trading experience.

Key Features of ProTrade EA:

  1. Account Management: Maintain complete control over your trading accounts with integrated management tools that allow you to monitor and adjust your positions in real-time.

  2. Stop Loss and Take Profit: Automatically set stop loss and take profit levels to protect your investments and secure your profits. ProTrade EA adjusts these levels according to market conditions.

  3. Risk/Reward Ratio: Calculate and optimize your risk/reward ratio for each trade, ensuring that you always trade with the best possible ratio.

  4. Pip Management: Monitor and adjust your trades based on pip movements, maximizing your profit opportunities.

  5. Stop Trailing: Implement stop trailing strategies that automatically adjust to closely follow market trends, protecting your profits without limiting your earning potential.

  6. Tester Functionality: ProTrade EA also works in the tester, allowing you to simulate your strategies in real market conditions. This provides a valuable opportunity to test and refine your methods without risk.

  7. Trading Coach: Use ProTrade EA as a personal trading coach. Learn and improve your skills with the EA's guidance and recommendations, helping you better understand market dynamics and make more informed decisions.

ProTrade EA is more than just an assistant; it is your trusted companion on the path to trading success. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, it allows you to trade with professional confidence, even if you are new to the world of trading.

Discover how ProTrade EA can transform your trading approach and take your trades to the next level. Start trading smarter today with ProTrade EA!


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Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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