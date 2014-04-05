Dagangduit ATR

The DD_ATR MT5 indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team. This indicator is designed to calculate and display the Average True Range (ATR) in real-time, providing traders with essential volatility information to aid in their trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • ATR Calculation: Calculates and displays the ATR for the selected timeframe.
  • Multiple Timeframes: Displays ATR values for multiple timeframes (M1, M2, M3), giving traders a comprehensive view of market volatility.
  • Customizable Appearance: Allows customization of text color and font size for better visibility and user preference.
  • Expiration Notification: Displays a notification when the indicator's active period has expired, ensuring the user is aware of the validity period.
  • Copyright: Copyright belongs to the Dagang Duit Core Team, 2023. More information can be found on the official website: www.dagangduit.com.

Additional Notes:

  • Trading in the financial markets carries high risks but also offers great profit potential. This indicator helps traders understand market volatility and make more informed decisions.
  • This indicator is designed to provide transparency and make it easier for traders to monitor and evaluate market conditions.

Usage Suggestions:

  • Learn and master trading strategies using the information provided by this indicator.
  • Use this indicator as a tool to enhance discipline and consistency in trading.
  • Stay aware of trading risks and always use good risk management practices.

By using the DD_ATR.mq5 indicator, you can gain valuable insights into market volatility and optimize your trading strategies more effectively and efficiently.

💬 Special Offer

Get more — and pay less! Purchase the complete Dagangduit Indicator Package to enjoy a special discount and unlock exclusive premium tools for your trading journey.

🌐 Visit our official website:
dagangduit.github.io


