Dagangduit ATR

The DD_ATR MT5 indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team. This indicator is designed to calculate and display the Average True Range (ATR) in real-time, providing traders with essential volatility information to aid in their trading decisions.

Key Features:

ATR Calculation : Calculates and displays the ATR for the selected timeframe.

: Calculates and displays the ATR for the selected timeframe. Multiple Timeframes : Displays ATR values for multiple timeframes (M1, M2, M3), giving traders a comprehensive view of market volatility.

: Displays ATR values for multiple timeframes (M1, M2, M3), giving traders a comprehensive view of market volatility. Customizable Appearance : Allows customization of text color and font size for better visibility and user preference.

: Allows customization of text color and font size for better visibility and user preference. Expiration Notification : Displays a notification when the indicator's active period has expired, ensuring the user is aware of the validity period.

: Displays a notification when the indicator's active period has expired, ensuring the user is aware of the validity period. Copyright: Copyright belongs to the Dagang Duit Core Team, 2023. More information can be found on the official website: www.dagangduit.com.

Additional Notes:

Trading in the financial markets carries high risks but also offers great profit potential. This indicator helps traders understand market volatility and make more informed decisions.

This indicator is designed to provide transparency and make it easier for traders to monitor and evaluate market conditions.

Usage Suggestions:

Learn and master trading strategies using the information provided by this indicator.

Use this indicator as a tool to enhance discipline and consistency in trading.

Stay aware of trading risks and always use good risk management practices.

By using the DD_ATR.mq5 indicator, you can gain valuable insights into market volatility and optimize your trading strategies more effectively and efficiently.





