Dagangduit ATR
- Indicatori
- Agus Pujianto
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 20 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
The DD_ATR MT5 indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team. This indicator is designed to calculate and display the Average True Range (ATR) in real-time, providing traders with essential volatility information to aid in their trading decisions.
Key Features:
- ATR Calculation: Calculates and displays the ATR for the selected timeframe.
- Multiple Timeframes: Displays ATR values for multiple timeframes (M1, M2, M3), giving traders a comprehensive view of market volatility.
- Customizable Appearance: Allows customization of text color and font size for better visibility and user preference.
- Expiration Notification: Displays a notification when the indicator's active period has expired, ensuring the user is aware of the validity period.
- Copyright: Copyright belongs to the Dagang Duit Core Team, 2023. More information can be found on the official website: www.dagangduit.com.
Additional Notes:
- Trading in the financial markets carries high risks but also offers great profit potential. This indicator helps traders understand market volatility and make more informed decisions.
- This indicator is designed to provide transparency and make it easier for traders to monitor and evaluate market conditions.
Usage Suggestions:
- Learn and master trading strategies using the information provided by this indicator.
- Use this indicator as a tool to enhance discipline and consistency in trading.
- Stay aware of trading risks and always use good risk management practices.
By using the DD_ATR.mq5 indicator, you can gain valuable insights into market volatility and optimize your trading strategies more effectively and efficiently.
