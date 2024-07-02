Trend Scalper 1 Tyr Bands

Tyr Bands Indicator





Tyr Band works with BB and 3 different deviations, plus the Stochastic confirmation. So when the price closes below/above the BB Reversal Band (Red) and the Stoch is in the confirmation zone, then the arrow (buy/sell) appears. This arrow indicates that we can entry to the market up/down on the next opening. Since it is only an indicator, it will not place SL or TP, we need to have them placed manually if you want to trade. The SL will lie on the external BB band (Blue), and the TP can lie con the Cyan color BB, or also the external on the oposite direction.





Te indicator has been testes on EURUSD: M5, M15. Im pretty sure it works on other chart with the proper configuration. The default file is for M5 - M15. Feel free to reach me in case of any question.

Chart Set up:

BB external bands (blue): Period 20, deviation 1.4, shift:0

BB Reversal Bands (Red): Period 20, Deviation: 0.6. Shift: 0





For GOLD is great on H15, H1, H4. Use BB Period 7, Deviation_Killer 0.6, DeviationB 2.0





Enjoy!