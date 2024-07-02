Trend Scalper 1 Tyr Bands

4.88

Tyr Bands Indicator


Tyr Band works with BB and 3 different deviations, plus the Stochastic confirmation. So when the price closes below/above the BB Reversal Band (Red) and the Stoch is in the confirmation zone, then the arrow (buy/sell) appears. This arrow indicates that we can entry to the market up/down on the next opening. Since it is only an indicator, it will not place SL or TP, we need to have them placed manually if you want to trade. The SL will lie on the external BB band (Blue), and the TP can lie con the Cyan color BB, or also the external on the oposite direction.


Te indicator has been testes on EURUSD: M5, M15. Im pretty sure it works on other chart with the proper configuration. The default file is for M5 - M15. Feel free to reach me in case of any question.

Chart Set up:

BB external bands (blue): Period 20, deviation 1.4, shift:0

BB Reversal Bands (Red): Period 20, Deviation: 0.6. Shift: 0


For GOLD is great on H15, H1, H4. Use BB Period 7, Deviation_Killer 0.6, DeviationB 2.0


Enjoy!

Reviews 9
BroadcastShop
16
BroadcastShop 2025.11.08 12:42 
 

lo he probado y es bueno, me gustaria que le agregaras las alertas para por probarlo con un robot, ya que este tomas las señales pero con las alertas que da el mt5, gracias

Bi Zhou
2113
Bi Zhou 2025.10.17 10:27 
 

Nice! Can you add a alert for indicator please?

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:13 
 

great product

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Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Gold Scalper XAUUSD
Gerardo Armando Ochoa Aguilera
3 (4)
Experts
Hey!. Welcome to my board, some explanation below: IC Markets   XAUUSD M30  Low Risk Scalper system for M30 XAUUSD . Default file is ready to use and it has a very interesting working mechanism based on the indicator Tyr-Bands XAU. The indicator already points the way with an arrow, what this trading system does is to activate a buy/sell of 0.05 Lots (Yes, it has to be above 0.01 lots), because the system has partial closures depending on configuration, A1 50%/25%; A2 100%; A3 75%/25%. So the fi
FREE
Tyr Bands XAU
Gerardo Armando Ochoa Aguilera
Indicators
Tyr Bands Indicator (IC MARKETS GOLD). Just drag and drop. This indicators gets you entry points for the market. it is for gold, but you can configure for any other currency. Tyr Band works with BB and 3 different deviations, plus the Stochastic confirmation. So when the price closes below/above the BB Reversal Band (Red) and the Stochcastic is in the confirmation zone, then the arrow (buy/sell) appears. This arrow indicates that we can entry to the market up/down on the next opening. Since it i
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Rookietrader
289
Rookietrader 2026.05.27 09:02 
 

Nice indicator if you want to get some profits to the market , the developer was clear and add the Set in the description that you have to add , also you can testing severals parámeters for try diferent combinations , Nice job.

weepnotchild
462
weepnotchild 2026.01.13 20:08 
 

Beautiful but lacks a critical companent - an alert.

cham
924
cham 2025.12.14 19:50 
 

больше вопросов ...

BroadcastShop
16
BroadcastShop 2025.11.08 12:42 
 

lo he probado y es bueno, me gustaria que le agregaras las alertas para por probarlo con un robot, ya que este tomas las señales pero con las alertas que da el mt5, gracias

Bi Zhou
2113
Bi Zhou 2025.10.17 10:27 
 

Nice! Can you add a alert for indicator please?

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:13 
 

great product

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

YAho33
146
YAho33 2024.11.26 15:23 
 

Bem assertivo. Obrigado por compartilhar.

James Erasmus
3325
James Erasmus 2024.07.09 09:32 
 

Many good entry points, many options to work with so this has potential with combination as some entries can get one trapped. Great indi, nice one

Gerardo Armando Ochoa Aguilera
11996
Reply from developer Gerardo Armando Ochoa Aguilera 2024.07.09 17:50
Thanks a lot for your feedback
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