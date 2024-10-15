Tyr Bands XAU

Tyr Bands Indicator (IC MARKETS GOLD). Just drag and drop.

This indicators gets you entry points for the market. it is for gold, but you can configure for any other currency. Tyr Band works with BB and 3 different deviations, plus the Stochastic confirmation. So when the price closes below/above the BB Reversal Band (Red) and the Stochcastic is in the confirmation zone, then the arrow (buy/sell) appears. This arrow indicates that we can entry to the market up/down on the next opening. Since it is only an indicator, it will not place SL or TP, we need to have them placed manually if you want to trade. The SL will lie on the external BB band (Blue), and the TP can lie con the Cyan color BB, or also the external on the oposite direction.


Use the expert scalper available: Gold Scalper XAUUSD


Chart Set up - IC-Markets:

For GOLD M30. Use Default, BB Period 9, Deviation_Killer 1.2, DeviationB 2.0

For GOLD H4. Use default.


Enjoy!


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Trend Scalper 1 Tyr Bands
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4.88 (8)
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Tyr Bands Indicator Tyr Band works with BB and 3 different deviations, plus the Stochastic confirmation. So when the price closes below/above the BB Reversal Band (Red) and the Stoch is in the confirmation zone, then the arrow (buy/sell) appears. This arrow indicates that we can entry to the market up/down on the next opening. Since it is only an indicator, it will not place SL or TP, we need to have them placed manually if you want to trade. The SL will lie on the external BB band (Blue), and
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Hey!. Welcome to my board, some explanation below: IC Markets   XAUUSD M30  Low Risk Scalper system for M30 XAUUSD . Default file is ready to use and it has a very interesting working mechanism based on the indicator Tyr-Bands XAU. The indicator already points the way with an arrow, what this trading system does is to activate a buy/sell of 0.05 Lots (Yes, it has to be above 0.01 lots), because the system has partial closures depending on configuration, A1 50%/25%; A2 100%; A3 75%/25%. So the fi
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