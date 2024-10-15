Tyr Bands XAU

Tyr Bands Indicator (IC MARKETS GOLD). Just drag and drop.

This indicators gets you entry points for the market. it is for gold, but you can configure for any other currency. Tyr Band works with BB and 3 different deviations, plus the Stochastic confirmation. So when the price closes below/above the BB Reversal Band (Red) and the Stochcastic is in the confirmation zone, then the arrow (buy/sell) appears. This arrow indicates that we can entry to the market up/down on the next opening. Since it is only an indicator, it will not place SL or TP, we need to have them placed manually if you want to trade. The SL will lie on the external BB band (Blue), and the TP can lie con the Cyan color BB, or also the external on the oposite direction.





Use the expert scalper available: Gold Scalper XAUUSD





Chart Set up - IC-Markets:

For GOLD M30. Use Default, BB Period 9, Deviation_Killer 1.2, DeviationB 2.0

For GOLD H4. Use default.





Enjoy!



