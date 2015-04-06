DAX Keltner Channel Breaker MT4

The DE_30_803015187_S_Ke_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DAX using the M30 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/dax-keltner-channel-breaker/


Key details are:

MagicNumber: 803015187 Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed (Friday 00:38 – Sunday 00:38)
Daily Exit: Disabled (15:00)
Friday Exit: Enabled at 19:00
Max Trades/Day: No limit Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered when the Open is below the lower band of Bollinger Bands (period 10, deviation 2) after opening above it.
Short Entry: Triggered when the Open is below the lower band of Bollinger Bands (period 4, deviation 1.9) after opening above it.

Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at the upper band of the Keltner Channel (period 252, factor 3.35) plus 0.5 times the smallest range of the last 170 bars, with a SL of 0.5% and moves SL to break-even at 2.3 times the ATR(117), valid for 111 bars. Exit after 65 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders at the upper band of the Keltner Channel (period 124, factor 4.76) minus 0.1 times the biggest range of the last 144 bars, with a SL of 0.5% and moves SL to break-even at 3.6 times the ATR(189), valid for 111 bars. Exit after 80 bars.

Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.
Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market


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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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