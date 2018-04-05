Eurusd Biggest Range Pulse

The EU_H1_110155136_S_Bi_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-biggest-range-pulse/


Key details are:

Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed
Daily Exit: Disabled
Friday Exit: Enabled at 20:00
Signal Time Range: Not limited
Max Trades/Day: No limit
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): Min SL: 15, Max SL: 100, Min PT: 30, Max PT: 500 ticks/pips

Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered if no trade has recently closed and the condition is true.
Short Entry: Triggered if no trade has recently closed and the condition is true.

Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at the Bid price plus 2.10 times the biggest range of the last 14 bars with a SL of 40 pips, a profit target of 200 pips, moves SL to break-even at 45 pips, and has a trailing stop of 3.6 * ATR(187). Order is valid for 8 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders at the Ask price minus 2.10 times the biggest range of the last 14 bars with a SL of 40 pips, a profit target of 200 pips, moves SL to break-even at 45 pips, and has a trailing stop of 3.6 * ATR(187). Order is valid for 8 bars.

Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes all positions if the market is long and the Bid price is greater than the Ask price.
Short Exit: Closes all positions if the market is short and the Ask price is less than the Bid price.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market


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