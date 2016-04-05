Nasdaq Trend Catcher

The NQ_H4_820422556_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on NQ using the H4 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/nasdaq-trend-catcher/


Key details are:

MagicNumber: 820422556 Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed (Friday 00:38 – Sunday 00:38)
Daily Exit: Disabled (15:00)
Friday Exit: Enabled at 19:00
Max Trades/Day: No limit Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered when TEMA (period 14) is above the lowest price of the last 20 bars and ADX DI Plus changes direction upwards.
Short Entry: Triggered when TEMA (period 20) is above the lowest high of the last 5 bars and TEMA (period 14) is above the previous day’s LowDaily.

Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at the upper band of Bollinger Bands (period 20, deviation 2.1) Stop, valid for 61 bars, with a SL of 0.3% and a trailing stop of 40 pips activated at 1.7 times the ATR(112). Exit after 15 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders at the lower band of Bollinger Bands (period 129, deviation 1.01) Stop, valid for 111 bars, with a SL of 0.9 times the ATR(12) and a trailing stop of 90 pips activated at 5 times the ATR(312). Exit after 5 bars.

Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongExitSignal is active.
Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortExitSignal is active.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market




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