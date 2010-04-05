DAX Keltner Channel Breaker MT4

The DE_30_803015187_S_Ke_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on DAX using the M30 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/dax-keltner-channel-breaker/


Key details are:

MagicNumber: 803015187 Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed (Friday 00:38 – Sunday 00:38)
Daily Exit: Disabled (15:00)
Friday Exit: Enabled at 19:00
Max Trades/Day: No limit Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered when the Open is below the lower band of Bollinger Bands (period 10, deviation 2) after opening above it.
Short Entry: Triggered when the Open is below the lower band of Bollinger Bands (period 4, deviation 1.9) after opening above it.

Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at the upper band of the Keltner Channel (period 252, factor 3.35) plus 0.5 times the smallest range of the last 170 bars, with a SL of 0.5% and moves SL to break-even at 2.3 times the ATR(117), valid for 111 bars. Exit after 65 bars.
Short Entry: Opens short orders at the upper band of the Keltner Channel (period 124, factor 4.76) minus 0.1 times the biggest range of the last 144 bars, with a SL of 0.5% and moves SL to break-even at 3.6 times the ATR(189), valid for 111 bars. Exit after 80 bars.

Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.
Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market


