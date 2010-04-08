SP500 Keltner Channel Trader MT4

The SP_H1_840111471_S_Ke_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on SP using the H1 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.


You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/sp500-keltner-channel-trader/


Key details are:

MagicNumber: 840111471
Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options
Weekend Trading: Allowed (Friday 00:38 – Sunday 00:38)
Daily Exit: Disabled (15:00)
Friday Exit: Enabled at 19:00
Max Trades/Day: No limit
Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): 0.3% SL, 1.5% PT

Entry Signals
Long Entry: Triggered when (ADX DI Minus(Main chart)[2] changes direction downwards).
Short Entry: Triggered when (Low(Main chart)[2] is higher than Lowest(Main chart, Period1, PRICE_CLOSE)[2] for 3 bars at 2 bar ago).

Entry Rules
Long Entry: Opens long orders at (KeltnerChannel(Main chart,KeltnerChannelPeriod 174, 2.08).Upper[2] + (PriceEntryMultiplier 0,6 * SmallestRange(Main chart, SmallestRangePeriod 292)[1])) Stop;
Order valid for 111 bars;
SL: 0.3%, PT: 0.2%.
Trailing Stop: 4.7 × ATR(250), activated at 1 × ATR(232).

Short Entry: Opens short orders at (KeltnerChannel(Main chart,KeltnerChannelPeriod 203, 3.53).Lower[1] – (PriceEntryMultiplier 0.5 * BiggestRange(Main chart, BiggestRangePeriod 14)[2])) Stop;
Order valid for 11 bars.
SL: 0.3%, PT: 1.5%.
Trailing Stop: 4.2 × ATR(134), activated at 1.6 × ATR(147).

Exit Rules
Long Exit: Closes the full position if the market is long and no LongExitSignal is active.
Short Exit: Closes the full position if the market is short and no ShortExitSignal is active.

Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).
  • AI based strategy
  • Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
  • Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market


