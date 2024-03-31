Mastering the RSI MT5

RSI Advanced is a more advanced indicator from the default RSI. With the combination of RSI, BB, SMA2, SMA7, SMA34 and the lines 20-32-50-68-80, it creates a simple but very effective trading strategy.





Instructions for trading according to RSI Advanced:





At the beginning of the day, look at the intraday trend in the 5-minute time frame in the upper left corner of the chart Look at the Up Trend, Down Trend, Sideway Buffers. If any Buffer displays a value, it means that the time frame on that day is trending. For example, turn on the 1-hour time frame and look at the Buffer and see that the Down Trend is not empty (meaning it has value), the remaining 2 buffers Up Trend and Sideway are empty. Then the 1-hour frame is trending down that day. The same goes for other time frames. Look for support and resistance zones on the chart. Wait for the SMA2 signal to cross up BBLowest then place a Buy order, otherwise place a Sell order. Or you can wait for a convergence divergence signal. Place your stop loss below the support zone if it is a Buy order, and above the resistance zone if it is a Sell order. Sometimes you should spread it out a few pips to avoid the market trying to take your SL point. A reasonable take profit level should be 1-2R



