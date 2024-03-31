Mastering the RSI MT5

5
RSI Advanced is a more advanced indicator from the default RSI. With the combination of RSI, BB, SMA2, SMA7, SMA34 and the lines 20-32-50-68-80, it creates a simple but very effective trading strategy.

Instructions for trading according to RSI Advanced:

  1. At the beginning of the day, look at the intraday trend in the 5-minute time frame in the upper left corner of the chart
  2. Look at the Up Trend, Down Trend, Sideway Buffers. If any Buffer displays a value, it means that the time frame on that day is trending. For example, turn on the 1-hour time frame and look at the Buffer and see that the Down Trend is not empty (meaning it has value), the remaining 2 buffers Up Trend and Sideway are empty. Then the 1-hour frame is trending down that day. The same goes for other time frames.
  3. Look for support and resistance zones on the chart.
  4. Wait for the SMA2 signal to cross up BBLowest then place a Buy order, otherwise place a Sell order. Or you can wait for a convergence divergence signal.
  5. Place your stop loss below the support zone if it is a Buy order, and above the resistance zone if it is a Sell order. Sometimes you should spread it out a few pips to avoid the market trying to take your SL point.
  6. A reasonable take profit level should be 1-2R

You can access the RSI Advanced community for further support at Telegram: @rsi_advanced


Reviews 2
Trần Khải
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Trần Khải 2024.08.22 14:36 
 

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Mastering the RSI
Nguyen Anh Tung
Indicators
The RSI Advanced tool will help traders capture trends and optimal entry points by: - Enter a Buy order when the green line crosses the yellow line. Provided that the yellow line is near line 32 or 20 - Enter a Sell order when the green line crosses the yellow line. Provided that the yellow line is near line 68 or 80 Additionally, you can combine it with the convergence divergence that occurs at the green line. **When you purchase the Mastering the RSI MT4 or Mastering the RSI MT5 indicator,
Auto Martingale MT5
Nguyen Anh Tung
Utilities
Introduction to EA Auto Martingale MT5 Auto Martingale is an Expert Advisor (EA) that helps you easily create Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) trades from your manual trades. With advanced settings, the EA Auto Martingale allows you to create a perfect Martingale strategy in your own way, optimizing profits and managing risks effectively. I will increase the price by 10 USD for every 10 orders Main Features of Auto Martingale: 1. Magic Number : Default is 0. This value will automatically be based o
Control Panel Management
Nguyen Anh Tung
Utilities
This is an EA that can help you set stop loss, take profit or close order for all open orders of any Symbol. Simply use it by entering the Symbol you are trading, then fill in the stop loss or take profit price and click the Update button. Similar to the batch order closing function, just enter the symbol you want to close the order, then click the "Close All Symbol" button. Immediately your orders will be closed gradually until all orders are closed. This tool is suitable for those of you wh
RSI Advanced Pro EA
Nguyen Anh Tung
Experts
I am pleased to introduce an EA that generates stable annual profits. The attached images below are the Backtest results on real data and a backtest video on TradingView and MT5. How the Advanced RSI EA Works The Advanced RSI EA trades on any timeframe. Each trade includes a stop-loss and take-profit with a risk/reward ratio of 1:10. How to Maximize Profits with the Advanced RSI EA After purchasing the Advanced RSI EA and leaving a 5-star review, contact me, and you will receive the Advanced RSI
StratBot
Nguyen Anh Tung
Utilities
Overview Stratbot   is a sophisticated and highly flexible Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple advanced trading strategies into one powerful system. This EA is built for serious traders who demand precision, flexibility, and professional-grade risk management in their automated trading operations. Key Features & Capabilities 1. Advanced Multi-Condition Trading System 5 Customizable Conditions : Set up to 5 different trading conditions for both BUY and SELL signals
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Trần Khải
23
Trần Khải 2024.08.22 14:36 
 

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Findolin
2670
Findolin 2024.04.01 16:04 
 

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Nguyen Anh Tung
649
Reply from developer Nguyen Anh Tung 2024.04.01 17:26
Thank you!
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