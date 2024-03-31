Mastering the RSI MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 5 August 2025
- Activations: 10
RSI Advanced is a more advanced indicator from the default RSI. With the combination of RSI, BB, SMA2, SMA7, SMA34 and the lines 20-32-50-68-80, it creates a simple but very effective trading strategy.
Instructions for trading according to RSI Advanced:
- At the beginning of the day, look at the intraday trend in the 5-minute time frame in the upper left corner of the chart
- Look at the Up Trend, Down Trend, Sideway Buffers. If any Buffer displays a value, it means that the time frame on that day is trending. For example, turn on the 1-hour time frame and look at the Buffer and see that the Down Trend is not empty (meaning it has value), the remaining 2 buffers Up Trend and Sideway are empty. Then the 1-hour frame is trending down that day. The same goes for other time frames.
- Look for support and resistance zones on the chart.
- Wait for the SMA2 signal to cross up BBLowest then place a Buy order, otherwise place a Sell order. Or you can wait for a convergence divergence signal.
- Place your stop loss below the support zone if it is a Buy order, and above the resistance zone if it is a Sell order. Sometimes you should spread it out a few pips to avoid the market trying to take your SL point.
- A reasonable take profit level should be 1-2R
You can access the RSI Advanced community for further support at Telegram: @rsi_advanced
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