Keys Close

The E.A listens for keyboard events and performs specific actions based on the keys that are pressed.

When the "C" key is pressed, the script iterates through all open positions and closes them.

When the "D" key is pressed, the script iterates through all pending orders and deletes them.

This E.A could be useful for traders who want to quickly close all open positions or delete all pending orders with a single keystroke. and specially in times of strong news. 

if you are SCALPER facing many Profitable positions and you want to book profits, or you losing many open trades and you want to stop losses  absolutely thi E.A is crerating specially for you . 

Its Advantage;

Time-saving automation:

The EA can quickly close all open positions and delete all pending orders with just a few keystrokes.


Efficient:

This can save traders time and effort, especially when dealing with multiple positions or orders.


Potential profitability:

By using this EA, traders can potentially increase their profitability by reducing the time needed for manual tasks and improving their overall trading efficiency.


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BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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