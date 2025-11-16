Auto risk manager PRO
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Auto risk manager PRO

16 November 2025, 20:09
Igor Chugay
Igor Chugay
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🔥 AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: your partner in Forex trading!

⏰ Stop losing money because of emotions! It’s time to trust your risk management to a professional algorithm.

Imagine a situation: the market suddenly moves against your position while you’re sleeping, working, or spending time with your family. Sounds familiar?
With Auto Risk Manager Pro — not anymore!

Buy full version:

AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT5

💡 A revolutionary approach to risk management

🛡️ Automated capital protection 24/7
✅ Works without your involvement — even when you're away
✅ Accurate profit targets — locks in gains at the right moment
✅ Strict loss limits — stops critical drawdowns
✅ Multi-currency support — works with any instruments
✅ Closes charts (and unloads all Expert Advisors running on them)

📊 What traders achieve with this tool:

⏱️ Save 15+ hours per week on monitoring trades
📈 Improve trading discipline
🎯 Full control and transparency
🎨 Intuitive control panel

🎨 Control Panel

Control Panel Settings

PanelColor = clrDarkSlateGray; // panel color PanelX = 10; // horizontal offset PanelY = 60; // vertical offset

Panel advantages:

📱 Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and profit
⚡ Instant profit/loss target adjustment without restarting the EA
📊 Adjustable panel position

⚙️ Risk Management Settings

Work = false/true // EA on/off Profit_Percent = 3 // profit target in % Loss_Percent = -3 // loss limit in % DeleteStopLimitOrders = true/false CloseOrders = true/false CloseChart = false/true Slippage = 50 TimerSecond = 1

🔘 Main Switch (Work)

Work = false;

🟢 true — active mode
🔴 false — monitoring only

💰 Profit Target (Profit_Percent)

Profit_Percent = 3; // 3% of balance

🎯 Constant monitoring of total profit
⚡ Closes all positions / pending orders / charts (based on your settings)

Example 1:

Balance: $10,000
Target: +3% = +$300
Action → close all orders when +$300 is reached

Example 2:

Balance: $10,000
Current P/L: –$1,000
Target: –3% = –$300
Action → close all orders when –$300 is reached

Recommended settings:

🛡️ Conservative: 2–3%
⚖️ Balanced: 3–5%
🚀 Aggressive: 5–10%
⚡ Scalping: 1–2%

🚫 Loss Limit (Loss_Percent)

Loss_Percent = -3;

📉 Controls maximum acceptable loss
🚨 Auto-close at the danger point

Strategies:

🛡️ –1% to –2% — max protection
⚖️ –2% to –3% — balanced
🎯 –3% to –5% — aggressive

🗑️ Delete Pending Orders

DeleteStopLimitOrders = true;

Controls removal of:
📊 Limit orders
📈 Stop orders
⚡ Stop-Limit orders

Useful during news, volatility spikes, or chart cleanup.

📊 Closing market positions

CloseOrders = true;

⚡ Instant execution
📈 Lock profit
🛡️ Prevent excessive loss

🖼️ Chart Closing (CloseChart)

CloseChart = false;

⚠️ Closes all charts except the current one
🔄 Automatically unloads all EAs

Example:

Profit_Percent = 2; CloseChart = true;
→ Stops all EAs and prevents overtrading.

📏 Slippage

Slippage = 50;

Recommendations:

🔸 EURUSD, GBPUSD: 10–20
🔸 Exotic pairs: 50–100
🔸 Crypto: 100–200
🔸 High volatility: +50–100%

⏰ Check Interval

TimerSecond = 1;

⚡ Scalping: 1 sec
📊 Day trading: 1–5 sec
📈 Swing/position: 5–10 sec

🎮 Ready presets for different traders

🛡️ Conservative

Profit_Percent = 2
Loss_Percent = -1
DeleteStopLimitOrders = true
CloseOrders = true
Slippage = 20
TimerSecond = 2

⚡ Active

Profit_Percent = 5
Loss_Percent = -2
Slippage = 30
TimerSecond = 1

🚀 Aggressive

Profit_Percent = 8
Loss_Percent = -4
Slippage = 50
TimerSecond = 1

🤖 Multiple EAs

Profit_Percent = 5
Loss_Percent = -2
DeleteStopLimitOrders = true
CloseOrders = true
CloseChart = true
Slippage = 100
TimerSecond = 1

📊 Who is Auto Risk Manager Pro for?

✅ Beginners:

🛡️ Protection from major mistakes
📚 Build proper discipline
🔍 Focus on strategy instead of monitoring

✅ Experienced traders:

⏱️ Save time
📈 Manage multiple systems
💼 Stable portfolio performance

✅ Investors:

🏦 Automated capital protection
🌐 24/7 monitoring
⚙️ Flexible configuration

🔄 Market adaptation tips

🌊 Calm market — reduce slippage
⚡ High volatility — widen limits
📈 Strong trend — increase profit targets

❓ FAQ

Is it safe?
✔ Yes. The EA does not open trades — it only manages risks and closes positions.

Do I need special skills?
✔ No. The interface is extremely simple. Setup takes around 1 minute.

⭐ Protect your capital starting today!

With Auto Risk Manager Pro you get:
✅ Protection from unpredictable movements
✅ More free time
✅ Confidence in capital safety
✅ Professional risk management

P.S. The best trade is the one you didn’t lose.
P.P.S. Download the free demo version and see for yourself!

Buy full version:
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT5

Smart trading starts with smart risk control.
Let a professional handle it!



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