⏰ Stop losing money because of emotions! It’s time to trust your risk management to a professional algorithm.
Imagine a situation: the market suddenly moves against your position while you’re sleeping, working, or spending time with your family. Sounds familiar?
With Auto Risk Manager Pro — not anymore!
Buy full version:
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT5
🛡️ Automated capital protection 24/7
✅ Works without your involvement — even when you're away
✅ Accurate profit targets — locks in gains at the right moment
✅ Strict loss limits — stops critical drawdowns
✅ Multi-currency support — works with any instruments
✅ Closes charts (and unloads all Expert Advisors running on them)
📊 What traders achieve with this tool:
⏱️ Save 15+ hours per week on monitoring trades
📈 Improve trading discipline
🎯 Full control and transparency
🎨 Intuitive control panel
🎨 Control Panel
Control Panel Settings
Panel advantages:
📱 Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and profit
⚡ Instant profit/loss target adjustment without restarting the EA
📊 Adjustable panel position
⚙️ Risk Management Settings
🔘 Main Switch (Work)
Work = false;
🟢 true — active mode
🔴 false — monitoring only
💰 Profit Target (Profit_Percent)
Profit_Percent = 3; // 3% of balance
🎯 Constant monitoring of total profit
⚡ Closes all positions / pending orders / charts (based on your settings)
Example 1:
Balance: $10,000
Target: +3% = +$300
Action → close all orders when +$300 is reached
Example 2:
Balance: $10,000
Current P/L: –$1,000
Target: –3% = –$300
Action → close all orders when –$300 is reached
Recommended settings:
🛡️ Conservative: 2–3%
⚖️ Balanced: 3–5%
🚀 Aggressive: 5–10%
⚡ Scalping: 1–2%
🚫 Loss Limit (Loss_Percent)
Loss_Percent = -3;
📉 Controls maximum acceptable loss
🚨 Auto-close at the danger point
Strategies:
🛡️ –1% to –2% — max protection
⚖️ –2% to –3% — balanced
🎯 –3% to –5% — aggressive
🗑️ Delete Pending Orders
DeleteStopLimitOrders = true;
Controls removal of:
📊 Limit orders
📈 Stop orders
⚡ Stop-Limit orders
Useful during news, volatility spikes, or chart cleanup.
📊 Closing market positions
CloseOrders = true;
⚡ Instant execution
📈 Lock profit
🛡️ Prevent excessive loss
🖼️ Chart Closing (CloseChart)
CloseChart = false;
⚠️ Closes all charts except the current one
🔄 Automatically unloads all EAs
Example:
Profit_Percent = 2; CloseChart = true;
→ Stops all EAs and prevents overtrading.
📏 Slippage
Slippage = 50;
Recommendations:
🔸 EURUSD, GBPUSD: 10–20
🔸 Exotic pairs: 50–100
🔸 Crypto: 100–200
🔸 High volatility: +50–100%
⏰ Check Interval
TimerSecond = 1;
⚡ Scalping: 1 sec
📊 Day trading: 1–5 sec
📈 Swing/position: 5–10 sec
🎮 Ready presets for different traders
🛡️ Conservative
Profit_Percent = 2
Loss_Percent = -1
DeleteStopLimitOrders = true
CloseOrders = true
Slippage = 20
TimerSecond = 2
⚡ Active
Profit_Percent = 5
Loss_Percent = -2
Slippage = 30
TimerSecond = 1
🚀 Aggressive
Profit_Percent = 8
Loss_Percent = -4
Slippage = 50
TimerSecond = 1
🤖 Multiple EAs
Profit_Percent = 5
Loss_Percent = -2
DeleteStopLimitOrders = true
CloseOrders = true
CloseChart = true
Slippage = 100
TimerSecond = 1
📊 Who is Auto Risk Manager Pro for?
✅ Beginners:
🛡️ Protection from major mistakes
📚 Build proper discipline
🔍 Focus on strategy instead of monitoring
✅ Experienced traders:
⏱️ Save time
📈 Manage multiple systems
💼 Stable portfolio performance
✅ Investors:
🏦 Automated capital protection
🌐 24/7 monitoring
⚙️ Flexible configuration
🔄 Market adaptation tips
🌊 Calm market — reduce slippage
⚡ High volatility — widen limits
📈 Strong trend — increase profit targets
❓ FAQ
Is it safe?
✔ Yes. The EA does not open trades — it only manages risks and closes positions.
Do I need special skills?
✔ No. The interface is extremely simple. Setup takes around 1 minute.
⭐ Protect your capital starting today!
With Auto Risk Manager Pro you get:
✅ Protection from unpredictable movements
✅ More free time
✅ Confidence in capital safety
✅ Professional risk management
P.S. The best trade is the one you didn’t lose.
P.P.S. Download the free demo version and see for yourself!
Buy full version:
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT5
Smart trading starts with smart risk control.
Let a professional handle it!