⏰ Stop losing money because of emotions! It’s time to trust your risk management to a professional algorithm.

Imagine a situation: the market suddenly moves against your position while you’re sleeping, working, or spending time with your family. Sounds familiar?

With Auto Risk Manager Pro — not anymore!

Buy full version:

AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4

AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT5

💡 A revolutionary approach to risk management

🛡️ Automated capital protection 24/7

✅ Works without your involvement — even when you're away

✅ Accurate profit targets — locks in gains at the right moment

✅ Strict loss limits — stops critical drawdowns

✅ Multi-currency support — works with any instruments

✅ Closes charts (and unloads all Expert Advisors running on them)

📊 What traders achieve with this tool:

⏱️ Save 15+ hours per week on monitoring trades

📈 Improve trading discipline

🎯 Full control and transparency

🎨 Intuitive control panel

🎨 Control Panel

Control Panel Settings

PanelColor = clrDarkSlateGray ; // panel color PanelX = 10 ; // horizontal offset PanelY = 60 ; // vertical offset

Panel advantages:

📱 Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and profit

⚡ Instant profit/loss target adjustment without restarting the EA

📊 Adjustable panel position

⚙️ Risk Management Settings

Work = false / true // EA on / off Profit_Percent = 3 // profit target in % Loss_Percent = - 3 // loss limit in % DeleteStopLimitOrders = true / false CloseOrders = true / false CloseChart = false / true Slippage = 50 TimerSecond = 1

🔘 Main Switch (Work)

Work = false;

🟢 true — active mode

🔴 false — monitoring only

💰 Profit Target (Profit_Percent)

Profit_Percent = 3; // 3% of balance

🎯 Constant monitoring of total profit

⚡ Closes all positions / pending orders / charts (based on your settings)

Example 1:

Balance: $10,000

Target: +3% = +$300

Action → close all orders when +$300 is reached

Example 2:

Balance: $10,000

Current P/L: –$1,000

Target: –3% = –$300

Action → close all orders when –$300 is reached

Recommended settings:

🛡️ Conservative: 2–3%

⚖️ Balanced: 3–5%

🚀 Aggressive: 5–10%

⚡ Scalping: 1–2%

🚫 Loss Limit (Loss_Percent)

Loss_Percent = -3;

📉 Controls maximum acceptable loss

🚨 Auto-close at the danger point

Strategies:

🛡️ –1% to –2% — max protection

⚖️ –2% to –3% — balanced

🎯 –3% to –5% — aggressive

🗑️ Delete Pending Orders

DeleteStopLimitOrders = true;

Controls removal of:

📊 Limit orders

📈 Stop orders

⚡ Stop-Limit orders

Useful during news, volatility spikes, or chart cleanup.

📊 Closing market positions

CloseOrders = true;

⚡ Instant execution

📈 Lock profit

🛡️ Prevent excessive loss

🖼️ Chart Closing (CloseChart)

CloseChart = false;

⚠️ Closes all charts except the current one

🔄 Automatically unloads all EAs

Example:

Profit_Percent = 2; CloseChart = true;

→ Stops all EAs and prevents overtrading.

📏 Slippage

Slippage = 50;

Recommendations:

🔸 EURUSD, GBPUSD: 10–20

🔸 Exotic pairs: 50–100

🔸 Crypto: 100–200

🔸 High volatility: +50–100%

⏰ Check Interval

TimerSecond = 1;

⚡ Scalping: 1 sec

📊 Day trading: 1–5 sec

📈 Swing/position: 5–10 sec

🛡️ Conservative

🎮 Ready presets for different traders

Profit_Percent = 2

Loss_Percent = -1

DeleteStopLimitOrders = true

CloseOrders = true

Slippage = 20

TimerSecond = 2

⚡ Active

Profit_Percent = 5

Loss_Percent = -2

Slippage = 30

TimerSecond = 1

🚀 Aggressive

Profit_Percent = 8

Loss_Percent = -4

Slippage = 50

TimerSecond = 1

🤖 Multiple EAs

Profit_Percent = 5

Loss_Percent = -2

DeleteStopLimitOrders = true

CloseOrders = true

CloseChart = true

Slippage = 100

TimerSecond = 1

✅ Beginners:

📊 Who is Auto Risk Manager Pro for?

🛡️ Protection from major mistakes

📚 Build proper discipline

🔍 Focus on strategy instead of monitoring

✅ Experienced traders:

⏱️ Save time

📈 Manage multiple systems

💼 Stable portfolio performance

✅ Investors:

🏦 Automated capital protection

🌐 24/7 monitoring

⚙️ Flexible configuration

🔄 Market adaptation tips

🌊 Calm market — reduce slippage

⚡ High volatility — widen limits

📈 Strong trend — increase profit targets

❓ FAQ

Is it safe?

✔ Yes. The EA does not open trades — it only manages risks and closes positions.

Do I need special skills?

✔ No. The interface is extremely simple. Setup takes around 1 minute.

⭐ Protect your capital starting today!

With Auto Risk Manager Pro you get:

✅ Protection from unpredictable movements

✅ More free time

✅ Confidence in capital safety

✅ Professional risk management

P.S. The best trade is the one you didn’t lose.

P.P.S. Download the free demo version and see for yourself!

Buy full version:

AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4

AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT5

Smart trading starts with smart risk control.

Let a professional handle it!







