Breakout Session Box
- Göstergeler
- Claus Dietrich
- Sürüm: 25.3
- Güncellendi: 4 Eylül 2025
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open
- watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range
- We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range
- and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL
- The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit)
- The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range
- 4 breakout examples are already predefined: Asia, Frankfurt, London, US
- Set up your own favorite opening boxes in a template or as a preset
- five different ranges and TP zones can be displayed at the same time
- please watch on YouTube
Additional features:
( use as Session Boxes )
- discipline yourself and set Periods as your personal Trading Time
- find the best Periods for your Indicators
- 5 individual Session Boxes
- a lot of session presetting
- watch the spread
- watch on YouTube
Parameters:
- Bars to process 1 Bar = 1 Day
- GMT Shift adjust your local-Time
- Pre-Settings
- customize set your own favorite trading-session-boxes and save on your desktop under MetaTrader\MQL4\Presets
- Asia - Asia Session only
- Frankfurt - EU Session only
- London - London Session only
- US - US Session only
- Day - the complete day only
- Index - Index-Open Sessions only
- Forex - all Forex Sessions only
- after Work - Open Sessions and a late Sessions (EU-Time)
- after Work solo - one late Sessions only (EU-Time)
- Box No.1 only - customize the first Box only
- Box No.1 No.2 only - customize the first and second Box only
- Box No.1 9-15:00 || Box No.2 15-19:00
BOX 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5
- Session Begin Begin of the Range
- Session End End of the Range
- personal Trading-Session-End marks a Box within the Range
- Support-Resistance-Box usable for Breakout -Strategy
- Support-Resistance-Box, Extension End set a Time to stop the Box
- Top, fix in pips give fix pips for the upper Spread-box, default is the current spread
- Base, fix in pips give fix pips for the lower Spread-box, default is the current spread
- Spread on Top of Box, live shows the live-spread, very interesting if you have variable Spreads
- Spread on Base of Box, live shows the live-spread, very interesting if you have variable Spreads
- Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
- Personal Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
- Spread Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
- Support-Resistance-Box I, Color change it to your favorite color
- Support-Resistance-Box II, Color change it to your favorite color
- show Time-Zones show the different Time-Zones. Local- Broker- and UTC/GMT- Time
- Research function => move boxes one hour at a time by clicking the + and - buttons on the chart, find out which times are most successful for a breakout strategy and write the difference as GMT shift in the settings, or adjust the times for the corresponding box in the settings.
Does everything I need. I like you can see local and broker time also and developer has great communication.