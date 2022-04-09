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BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open
- Expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range
- We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range
- and vise versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL
- The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit)
- The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range
- 4 breakout examples are already predefined: Asia, Frankfurt, London, US
- Set up your own favorite opening boxes in a template or as a preset
- five different ranges and TP zones can be displayed at the same time
- please watch on YouTube
- Research function => move boxes one hour at a time by clicking the (+) and (-) buttons on the chart, find out what times are most successful for a breakout strategy, and write the difference as GMT shift in the settings, or adjust the times for the corresponding box in the settings
download Manual: FII BreakOut-Session-Box Manual