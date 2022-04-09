BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open
Analytics & Forecasts

BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open

9 April 2022, 14:15
Claus Dietrich
Claus Dietrich
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BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open

  • Expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range
  • We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range
    • and vise versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL
  • The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit)
  • The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range
  • 4 breakout examples are already predefined: Asia, Frankfurt, London, US
  • Set up your own favorite opening boxes in a template or as a preset
  • five different ranges and TP zones can be displayed at the same time
  • please watch on YouTube
  • Research function => move boxes one hour at a time by clicking the (+) and (-) buttons on the chart, find out what times are most successful for a breakout strategy, and write the difference as GMT shift in the settings, or adjust the times for the corresponding box in the settings

download Manual:  FII BreakOut-Session-Box Manual


#breakout, SESSION-BREAKOUT, LONDON-BREAKOUT, EU-BREAKOUT, US-BREAKOUT, ASIA-BREAKOUT