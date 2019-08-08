PiggyBankFX
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.105
- Updated: 8 August 2019
- Activations: 6
PiggyBankFX
EA based on breakouts of high and lows following the trend.
Low spread account is recommended, but if you are using a high spread account , use the terminal optimization to find the best TrailingStop and TrailingStep for your account .
Trade Parameters
- StopL Stop Loss , Close position at maximum Loss allowed.
- TakeP Take Profit , Close position at target price.
- trailingStop Move the StopLoss to this amount of points below the current market price;
- trailingStep When to start moving the Stop Loss , 0 disable Trailing
- OrderAnticipation To anticipate Buy/Sell Signal
- CommentForOrders Comment For Orders
- MagicNumber Unique identifier for orders created by this EA
- LotSize Lot Size for fixed order size.
- MargingUse Percent of free margin to use for the next order , 0 uses fixed lot