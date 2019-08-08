PiggyBankFX

PiggyBankFX 

 

EA based on breakouts of high and lows following the trend.

Low spread account is recommended, but if you are using a high spread account , use the terminal optimization to find the best  TrailingStop and TrailingStep for your account .


Trade Parameters

  • StopL  Stop Loss , Close position at maximum Loss allowed.
  • TakeP Take Profit , Close position at target price.
  • trailingStop  Move the StopLoss to this amount of points below the current market price;
  • trailingStep  When to start moving the Stop Loss , 0 disable Trailing
  • OrderAnticipation  To anticipate Buy/Sell Signal 
  • CommentForOrders Comment For Orders 
  • MagicNumber Unique identifier for orders created by this EA 
  • LotSize  Lot Size for fixed order size.
  • MargingUse Percent of free margin to use for the next order , 0 uses fixed lot














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Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
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