General Description

Advanced Statements is an innovative script for MetaTrader 4, designed to significantly enhance your portfolio analysis. This tool allows you to examine the complete MT4 history, generating detailed reports HTML for each MagicNumber. Through in-depth analysis, it identifies the best strategies to optimize your trading.





Main Features

Complete Statement Analysis Allows you to examine the entire statement generated by MetaTrader 4, providing a comprehensive view of portfolio performance.



MagicNumber Analysis Conducts a detailed analysis of all MagicNumbers found in the history, generating specific statements for each of them. Each MagicNumber has its own organized folder to avoid confusion with various statement files.



Daily Analysis Analyzes the performance of the complete history or each MagicNumber for each day of the week, offering a detailed temporal perspective.



Long/Short Analysis Allows you to examine the performance of the portfolio or each MagicNumber based on long or short positions.





Output and Reports

All analyses are organized in the "Advanced Statement Analysis" folder, easily accessible from the MetaTrader 4 platform via the path:





File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL4 -> Files -> Advanced Statement Analysis





Advanced Graphical Components

Advanced Statements enhances the analysis with three detailed charts:

P&L in Points Chart Analyzes profit and loss (P&L) in points, including swaps and commissions converted to points. This is essential for evaluating the strategy without any money management, allowing you to understand if the strategy is inherently profitable.



Balance Chart Shows the balance trend, including swaps and commissions, enabling you to assess the monetary performance of the strategy and the effectiveness of the chosen money management model.



Size Histogram Chart Shows the historical sizes used in reference to the balance curve, providing an additional dimension of analysis.





FULL and CLEAN Curves

The first two charts present two curves: FULL (including swaps and commissions) and CLEAN (excluding swaps and commissions). This distinction is crucial for evaluating the impact of swap and commission costs on different managements.



Advanced Scientific Analysis

A distinctive feature of Advanced Statements is the integration of linear regression with a ±2 sigma band. This addition allows you to visualize the uncertainty range of the curve over time and evaluate the slope coefficient in the long term. According to the empirical rule of a normal distribution, the ±2 sigma range covers 95.45% of observables, providing a solid scientific basis for your analyses.



Conclusion

Advanced Statements is the ideal tool for traders who want to improve their portfolio analysis. With advanced features and detailed graphical presentation, it offers all the information needed to make more informed trading decisions and optimize your strategies.



