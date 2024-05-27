Advanced Statements

General Description

Advanced Statements is an innovative script for MetaTrader 4, designed to significantly enhance your portfolio analysis. This tool allows you to examine the complete MT4 history, generating detailed reports HTML for each MagicNumber. Through in-depth analysis, it identifies the best strategies to optimize your trading.


Main Features

  1. Complete Statement Analysis

    • Allows you to examine the entire statement generated by MetaTrader 4, providing a comprehensive view of portfolio performance.

  2. MagicNumber Analysis

    • Conducts a detailed analysis of all MagicNumbers found in the history, generating specific statements for each of them. Each MagicNumber has its own organized folder to avoid confusion with various statement files.

  3. Daily Analysis

    • Analyzes the performance of the complete history or each MagicNumber for each day of the week, offering a detailed temporal perspective.

  4. Long/Short Analysis

    • Allows you to examine the performance of the portfolio or each MagicNumber based on long or short positions.

Output and Reports

All analyses are organized in the "Advanced Statement Analysis" folder, easily accessible from the MetaTrader 4 platform via the path: 

File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL4 -> Files -> Advanced Statement Analysis


Advanced Graphical Components

Advanced Statements enhances the analysis with three detailed charts:

  1. P&L in Points Chart

    • Analyzes profit and loss (P&L) in points, including swaps and commissions converted to points. This is essential for evaluating the strategy without any money management, allowing you to understand if the strategy is inherently profitable.

  2. Balance Chart

    • Shows the balance trend, including swaps and commissions, enabling you to assess the monetary performance of the strategy and the effectiveness of the chosen money management model.

  3. Size Histogram Chart

    • Shows the historical sizes used in reference to the balance curve, providing an additional dimension of analysis.

FULL and CLEAN Curves

The first two charts present two curves: FULL (including swaps and commissions) and CLEAN (excluding swaps and commissions). This distinction is crucial for evaluating the impact of swap and commission costs on different managements.


Advanced Scientific Analysis

A distinctive feature of Advanced Statements is the integration of linear regression with a ±2 sigma band. This addition allows you to visualize the uncertainty range of the curve over time and evaluate the slope coefficient in the long term. According to the empirical rule of a normal distribution, the ±2 sigma range covers 95.45% of observables, providing a solid scientific basis for your analyses.


Conclusion

Advanced Statements is the ideal tool for traders who want to improve their portfolio analysis. With advanced features and detailed graphical presentation, it offers all the information needed to make more informed trading decisions and optimize your strategies.


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4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 4 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 , обеспечивая гибкую синхронизацию для разных типов счетов и сценариев торговли. Версия COPYLOT MT4 поддерживает: MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как по
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую пробную версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT4 — это не просто локальный копировщик сделок; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения (risk management and execution framework), созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Ко
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels MT4
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Утилиты
Уровни гамма-экспозиции (GEX) из данных опционов CBOE в реальном времени. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Обновление каждые 2 минуты. Full description: GammaOrderBook — Советник «всё в одном», загружает и отображает данные GEX в реальном времени прямо на графике. Отдельный индикатор не нужен. Что отображается • GEX Bars — Уровни гаммы Call/Put в виде горизонтальных баров, разделённые по источнику ETF/Index • Zero Gamma Line — Критический уровень смены направления хеджирования • Panorama V4 — Мультитаймфр
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
Утилиты
Tick Volume Chart — график тиковых объемов для MetaTrader 4. Инструмент создает графики, на которых каждая свеча имеет фиксированный тиковый объем. Распределение данных происходит не по времени, а по тиковому объему. Каждый бар содержит заданный (фиксированный) тиковый объем. Тиковый объем можно регулировать изменяя значение параметра Volume . На полученный график можно прикреплять индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Получается полностью рабочий график, на котором можно работать точно так же, как и
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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