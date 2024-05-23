AccountManagement

The Expert does not open transactions, he only controls the profit and loss of the account, closing all open transactions when a profit percentage is greater than the profit value and losses in percentages exceeding the loss value.





To control the entire account, it is enough to open an expert Advisor on one of the charts.





profit - the amount of profit as a percentage, upon reaching which all transactions will begin to close.





loss - the percentage of losses at which all transactions will begin to close.