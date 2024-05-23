MAStrategy


Many traders in the world trade with moving averages, like me. So I decided to upload the expert that I designed for my own use for those of you who use the same strategy as mine. Now I want to tell you about the features of this expert.
First, you can see the moving average in 7 time frames simultaneously in one time frame. (whatever time frame you are)
Second, you can receive an alert on your mobile at the moment the price hits any of the moving averages.
Third, you can trade on the moving average of your choice, so you don't need to watch the chart all the time.

That is, it is enough to choose the moving average and determine the amount of stop loss and TP and the amount of risk. And the expert will execute your position when the price touches the moving average.
You don't need to calculate the volume of transactions anymore, because with this expert, you just need to enter the position at the price you want, click on the chart and specify the stop loss limits you want on the chart, according to the amount of risk you request, the volume of the transaction is determined. it will be
100 and 200 moving averages are the most widely used. But if necessary and you choose, you can add your personal moving average number.
Also, with this expert, you can risk-free or close your existing positions when the price touches the moving average.

Explanation: In fact, the moving average is displayed on the chart by the indicator, and you must add the permission to use DLL when using the expert.

because of using DLL for adding my custom indicator (multi MA) to the chart , and why it is prohibited in MQL5 , so if you watch the GIF and want to use EA , email me at "puria.meisam@gmail.com" so i can send it to you the full version .

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Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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MultiTimeMA
Nikoo Salimi
Indicators
Using this indicator, you can see the moving average of 7 time frames in (one time frame) the same time frame you are.  You can also set orders to enter buy or sell positions automatically when the price hits Moving. You can also set orders to risk free or close existing positions when the price hits Moving. Also, receive a notification on your mobile phone when the price hits Moving.or position will be risk free or close .
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