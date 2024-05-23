MAStrategy



Many traders in the world trade with moving averages, like me. So I decided to upload the expert that I designed for my own use for those of you who use the same strategy as mine. Now I want to tell you about the features of this expert.

First, you can see the moving average in 7 time frames simultaneously in one time frame. (whatever time frame you are)

Second, you can receive an alert on your mobile at the moment the price hits any of the moving averages.

Third, you can trade on the moving average of your choice, so you don't need to watch the chart all the time.

That is, it is enough to choose the moving average and determine the amount of stop loss and TP and the amount of risk. And the expert will execute your position when the price touches the moving average.

You don't need to calculate the volume of transactions anymore, because with this expert, you just need to enter the position at the price you want, click on the chart and specify the stop loss limits you want on the chart, according to the amount of risk you request, the volume of the transaction is determined. it will be

100 and 200 moving averages are the most widely used. But if necessary and you choose, you can add your personal moving average number.

Also, with this expert, you can risk-free or close your existing positions when the price touches the moving average.



Explanation: In fact, the moving average is displayed on the chart by the indicator, and you must add the permission to use DLL when using the expert.

because of using DLL for adding my custom indicator (multi MA) to the chart , and why it is prohibited in MQL5 , so if you watch the GIF and want to use EA , email me at "puria.meisam@gmail.com" so i can send it to you the full version .

