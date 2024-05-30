MultiTimeMA

Using this indicator, you can see the moving average of 7 time frames in (one time frame) the same time frame you are.
 You can also set orders to enter buy or sell positions automatically when the price hits Moving.
You can also set orders to risk free or close existing positions when the price hits Moving.
Also, receive a notification on your mobile phone when the price hits Moving.or position will be risk free or close .
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Nikoo Salimi
Utilities
Many traders in the world trade with moving averages, like me. So I decided to upload the expert that I designed for my own use for those of you who use the same strategy as mine. Now I want to tell you about the features of this expert. First, you can see the moving average in 7 time frames simultaneously in one time frame. (whatever time frame you are) Second, you can receive an alert on your mobile at the moment the price hits any of the moving averages. Third, you can trade on the moving av
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