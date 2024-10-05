Multiple Position Opening MT4

The Multiple Position Opening is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to open simultaneously various positions. 

Risk Management 

The volume used to open a position is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, this is reduced to the highest possible value (corresponding to free margin). If this reduction leads to a correct volume (if the free margin is enough, at least, for the minimum volume allowed by the broker), a request for opening the position is sent to the trade server; otherwise, the request isn’t sent. 

Input Parameters 

  • Magic Number: Script’s identifier. 
  • Type: Position type used. 
  • Volume: Lot size per deal (lots). 
  • Free Margin %: Percentage of account free margin used to calculate the lot size per deal (%). 
  • Stop Loss: Distance from the market price for placing a Stop Loss at a position opening (pips). 
  • Take Profit: Distance from the market price for placing a Take Profit at a position opening (pips). 
  • Deviation: Maximum allowed slippage from the requested price (pips). 
  • Comment: Text message displayed in the Trade or Account History tabs of the Terminal window and Objects list after opening a position (it only allows 31 characters).
  • Total: Positions number to be open. 

Some of the available parameters accept values that lead to particular options. 

  • Volume: A value lower than the minimum allowed volume by the broker is converted in this last. A value higher than the maximum available volume by the free margin is converted in this last. 
  • Free Margin %: A value whose volume doesn't reach the minimum allowed volume by the broker is converted in this last. A value whose volume exceeds the maximum available volume by the free margin is converted in this last. 
  • Stop Loss or Take Profit: A null value means the parameter’s inactive function. Any value between 0 and the Stop Level is converted in this last. 

Displayed Information 

The script possesses a vast number of messages to inform the user about errors and conditions changes that might occur during its execution. The messages are shown through the Alert function (by a pop-up window), its content includes: 

  1. The warning that an input parameter has been incorrectly set. 
  2. The info that the account doesn't have enough money for the chosen volume (see the Risk Management section above). 
  3. The info that the number of permitted orders by the broker has been reached. 
  4. The Trade Server Return Codes description. 
  5. The symbol’s quotes (immediately) before the trade request’s formation, followed by the symbol’s quotes (immediately) after the trade server’s decision. 

Note: Some elements of the list are displayed simultaneously (in the same text line): 4 and 5. 

Observation 

During high activity periods, the trade servers decision on whether a trade request is executed or rejected may suffer significant delays. Some data used in the request sent to the server might become incorrect, leading to the order’s rejection. When the server is evaluating a request and the symbol's quotes are updated, three cases might occur: 

  1. Pending order placing – the pending order’s target price becomes an incorrect distance. 
  2. Position opening/modifying – the position's Stop Loss or Take Profit intended level becomes an incorrect distance. 
  3. Position modifying – the position's Stop Loss or Take Profit previous level takes to its closing. 

The symbol’s quotes mentioned in the fifth element of the list in the Displayed Information section are especially useful here (since firsts usually differ from lasts). A careful analysis of these quotes, knowing the implication that certain quote changes have on the request’s evaluation, permits understanding the reason when these cases occur. To avoid the request’s rejection by the trade server due to “invalid stops” (cases 1 and 2), the prices/levels used should exceed the symbol’s Stop Level by a few pips. 

Conclusion 

The Multiple Position Opening is a helpful and efficient tool regarding the positions manual opening, especially when these represent a significant number, enabling a simple and intuitive setting of the positions to open.


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Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
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The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The script places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The beginning and finish of every grid are defined by the Start Price and Sto
Multiple Position Opening MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
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The Multiple Position Opening is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to open simultaneously various positions.  Risk Management   The volume used to open a position is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, this is reduced to the highest possible value (corresponding to free margin). If this reduction leads to a correct volume (if the
Tick Data Record MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
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The Tick Data Record is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that records tick data for later graphical representation and analysis.  General Description  The Tick Data Record offers a(n) alternative/complement to the online/offline price charts displayed through the MT4/MT5 platform. The Expert Advisor permits to write and save the current/history values of Time, Bid, Ask, Spread, Last and Volume to a text file (“.txt”). The idea is to copy/open the obtained register to/in a spreadshe
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Order Selective Delete MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
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The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
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Environment State Info Print MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
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The Environment State Info Print is a script to display the constants that describe the current runtime environment of a MQL4 program.  General Description   The constants are divided into four groups in the Environment State section of the MQL4  documentation and each group is divided into enumerations/subgroups (with designations “ Market Info”, “Integer”, “Double” or “String”). The script displays constants in two ways: a single constant or all group constants. The constants are obtained by
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Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
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Tick Data Record MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
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The Tick Data Record is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that records tick data for later graphical representation and analysis.  General Description   The Tick Data Record offers a(n) alternative/complement to the online/offline price charts displayed through the MT4/MT5 platform. The Expert Advisor   permits   to write and save the current/history values of Time, Bid, Ask, Spread, Last and Volume to a text file (“.txt”). The idea is to copy/open the obtained register to/in a spr
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Environment State Info Print MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
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The Environment State Info Print is a script to display the constants that describe the current runtime environment of a MQL5 program.  General Description   The constants are divided into four groups in the   Environment State section of the MQL5 documentation and each group is divided into enumerations/subgroups (with designations  “Integer”, “Double” or “String”). The script displays constants in two ways: a single constant or all group constants. The constants are obtained by selecting the
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Scientific Calculator MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions.   General Description   The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements:   Integer and real numbers.   Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^).   Mathematical and trigonometric functions .   Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and co
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Scientific Calculator MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions.  General Description   The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements:   Integer and real numbers.  Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^).  Mathematical and trigonometric functions .  Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and contain
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Order Selective Delete MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
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Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
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Double Trailing Stop MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Double Trailing Stop is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that allows the Stop Loss and Take Profit trailing of positions.  General Description   The Double Trailing Stop’s purpose is to secure profit and minimize losses of the opened positions. The Expert Advisor places stop orders (Stop Loss or Take Profit) at the Trailing Stop distance from the market price when the symbol's quote reaches/overcomes the Trailing Start distance from the position’s opening price (a single-time
Pending Order Grid MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The script places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The beginning and finish of every grid are defined by the Start Price and Sto
Pending Order Grid EA MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Double Trailing Stop MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Double Trailing Stop is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that allows the Stop Loss and Take Profit trailing of positions.  General Description   The Double Trailing Stop’s purpose is to secure profit and minimize losses of the opened positions. The Expert Advisor places stop orders (Stop Loss or Take Profit) at the Trailing Stop distance from the market price when the symbol's quote reaches/overcomes the Trailing Start distance from the position’s opening price (a single-time
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
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