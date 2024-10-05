Tick Data Record MT4

The Tick Data Record is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that records tick data for later graphical representation and analysis. 

General Description 

The Tick Data Record offers a(n) alternative/complement to the online/offline price charts displayed through the MT4/MT5 platform. The Expert Advisor permits to write and save the current/history values of Time, Bid, Ask, Spread, Last and Volume to a text file (“.txt”). The idea is to copy/open the obtained register to/in a spreadsheet, respectively, represent these data graphically (“Bid/Ask/Spread/Last/Volume vs Time”) and analyse the result. The program enables the symbol's data recording in two modes, available through the Recording Mode input parameter: 

  • Unlimited – starts immediately recording and continues during the program execution. 
  • Limited – starts and stops recording at Start Time and Stop Time input parameters, respectively. 

In terms of the data file localization and identification, the program creates/opens (depending on if already exists or not) in the shared folder by all client terminals (“...\Terminal\Common\Files”) the following: 

  • A folder with the broker's name. 
  • A subfolder with the symbol's name. 
  • A file with the EA's name and the current/history date (for example, “Tick Data Record 2017.01.03”). 

Note: The graphical representation of those data using a spreadsheet permits a higher time accuracy (at the second's level) than it's currently possible when using the MT4/MT5 platform (at the minute's level). 

Input Parameters 

  • Recording Mode: Data recording mode – Unlimited/Limited (see the General Description section above). 
  • Start Time: Time used to define the record's start. 
  • Stop Time: Time used to define the record's stop. 

Displayed Information 

The Expert Advisor possesses a vast number of messages to inform the user about errors and conditions changes that might occur during its operation. The messages are shown through the Alert function (by a pop-up window), its content includes: 

  1. The warning that an input parameter has been incorrectly set. 
  2. The Runtime Errors description. 
  3. The standard function in the include file where the runtime error was detected (only relevant to the programmer). 
  4. The Uninitialization Reason Codes description. 

Note: The list's elements 2 and 3 are displayed simultaneously (in the same text line). 

During the EA’s operation, the messages displayed are grouped by kind of occurrence (related to the list’s elements 2 and 4) and counted. Immediately before the EA’s unloading, a final message containing those groups with the respective counts (if these were > 0) is presented. 

Conclusion 

The Tick Data Record is a helpful and efficient tool regarding tick data recording, enabling a simple and intuitive setting of the data to record. 


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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Pending Order Grid MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The script places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The beginning and finish of every grid are defined by the Start Price and Sto
Multiple Position Opening MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
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The Multiple Position Opening is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to open simultaneously various positions.  Risk Management   The volume used to open a position is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, this is reduced to the highest possible value (corresponding to free margin). If this reduction leads to a correct volume (if the
Tick Data Record MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Tick Data Record is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that records tick data for later graphical representation and analysis.  General Description  The Tick Data Record offers a(n) alternative/complement to the online/offline price charts displayed through the MT4/MT5 platform. The Expert Advisor permits to write and save the current/history values of Time, Bid, Ask, Spread, Last and Volume to a text file (“.txt”). The idea is to copy/open the obtained register to/in a spreadshe
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Order Selective Delete MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
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Environment State Info Print MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Environment State Info Print is a script to display the constants that describe the current runtime environment of a MQL4 program.  General Description   The constants are divided into four groups in the Environment State section of the MQL4  documentation and each group is divided into enumerations/subgroups (with designations “ Market Info”, “Integer”, “Double” or “String”). The script displays constants in two ways: a single constant or all group constants. The constants are obtained by
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Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
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Environment State Info Print MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Environment State Info Print is a script to display the constants that describe the current runtime environment of a MQL5 program.  General Description   The constants are divided into four groups in the   Environment State section of the MQL5 documentation and each group is divided into enumerations/subgroups (with designations  “Integer”, “Double” or “String”). The script displays constants in two ways: a single constant or all group constants. The constants are obtained by selecting the
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Scientific Calculator MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions.   General Description   The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements:   Integer and real numbers.   Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^).   Mathematical and trigonometric functions .   Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and co
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Scientific Calculator MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions.  General Description   The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements:   Integer and real numbers.  Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^).  Mathematical and trigonometric functions .  Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and contain
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Order Selective Delete MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
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Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
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Double Trailing Stop MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Double Trailing Stop is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that allows the Stop Loss and Take Profit trailing of positions.  General Description   The Double Trailing Stop’s purpose is to secure profit and minimize losses of the opened positions. The Expert Advisor places stop orders (Stop Loss or Take Profit) at the Trailing Stop distance from the market price when the symbol's quote reaches/overcomes the Trailing Start distance from the position’s opening price (a single-time
Multiple Position Opening MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Multiple Position Opening is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to open simultaneously various positions.  Risk Management   The volume used to open a position is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, this is reduced to the highest possible value (corresponding to free margin). If this reduction leads to a correct volume (if the
Pending Order Grid MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The script places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The beginning and finish of every grid are defined by the Start Price and Sto
Pending Order Grid EA MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Double Trailing Stop MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Double Trailing Stop is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that allows the Stop Loss and Take Profit trailing of positions.  General Description   The Double Trailing Stop’s purpose is to secure profit and minimize losses of the opened positions. The Expert Advisor places stop orders (Stop Loss or Take Profit) at the Trailing Stop distance from the market price when the symbol's quote reaches/overcomes the Trailing Start distance from the position’s opening price (a single-time
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
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