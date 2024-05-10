The real ATR
- Indicateurs
- Sergiy Zabotkin
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The indicator determines the ATR value (points) in a classic way (taking into calculation paranormal bars/candles) and more correctly - ignoring paranormal movements of the Instrument.
Correctly it is excluding paranormal bars from the calculation, extremely small bars (less than 5% of the standard ATR) and extremely large bars (more than 150% of the standard ATR) are ignored.
The Extended version - allows you to set calculation parameters and a lot of other input parameters
Version for МТ5 -> LINK
On the chart of the instrument, the Indicator displays the following useful information::
- ATR Days(x) - calculated ATR value for X days excluding paranormal days
- Done(p) - value, in points, how much the instrument has already “traveled” for the current day relative to the ATR value calculated above
- Left(p) - value, in points, how much time the instrument has left to “travel” for the current day relative to the ATR value calculated above
- Classic ATR - calculation style is classic (YES) or correct, excluding paranormal bars (NO)
- Spread - the value of the instrument spread at the time the information is displayed
General parameters:
- Font size - sets the font size for information fields
- Shift from UP - indentation in points from the top edge of the instrument chart
- Shift static data from right - indentation in points from the right side of the instrument chart to display the static part of the indicator information
- Shift dynamic data from right - indentation in points from the right side of the tool chart for displaying the dynamic/changeable part of the information indicator
Раздел расчета ATR:
- Calculation days - the number of days for which the correct ATR value is calculated minus the paranormally large and small days of instrument volatility is specified
