The real ATR

The indicator determines the ATR value (points) in a classic way (taking into calculation paranormal bars/candles) and more correctly - ignoring paranormal movements of the Instrument.

Correctly it is excluding paranormal bars from the calculation, extremely small bars (less than 5% of the standard ATR) and extremely large bars (more than 150% of the standard ATR) are ignored.

The Extended version - allows you to set calculation parameters and a lot of other input parameters



On the chart of the instrument, the Indicator displays the following useful information::

ATR Days(x) - calculated ATR value for X days excluding paranormal days

- value, in points, how much the instrument has already “traveled” for the current day relative to the ATR value calculated above Left(p) - value, in points, how much time the instrument has left to “travel” for the current day relative to the ATR value calculated above

General parameters:

Font size - sets the font size for information fields

- sets the font size for information fields Shift from UP - indentation in points from the top edge of the instrument chart

- indentation in points from the top edge of the instrument chart Shift static data from right - indentation in points from the right side of the instrument chart to display the static part of the indicator information

indentation in points from the right side of the instrument chart to display the static part of the indicator information Shift dynamic data from right - indentation in points from the right side of the tool chart for displaying the dynamic/changeable part of the information indicator

Calculation days - the number of days for which the correct ATR value is calculated minus the paranormally large and small days of instrument volatility is specified








