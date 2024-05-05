Make Line Horizontal

  • Indicators
  • JM Highridge Global LLC
    JM Highridge Global LLC

    JM Highridge Global LLC

    MQL5 Developer & Trader – JM Highridge Global LLC
    I’m Jason Miguel, trader and MQL5 developer at JM Highridge Global LLC.
    I design practical indicators, EAs, and dashboards for MT5 that focus on risk control, clear entries, and real-world usability.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

🚀 Introducing the Ultimate Horizontal Line Alert Indicator for MT4! 🚀

Transform your trading with the smartest tool in the market. Our Horizontal Line Alert Indicator isn't just any indicator — it's your new trading partner that combines precision, flexibility, and intuitive control.

📉 What Does It Do? This revolutionary MT4 indicator automatically adjusts trend lines to be horizontal with just the press of the 'L' key. It’s perfect for traders who want to focus on specific price levels, ensuring your analysis is as sharp as it gets.

🔔 Real-Time Alerts! But that’s not all — once your line is set, our indicator keeps watch for you. Get real-time alerts the moment the market price touches your defined level. It’s like having a vigilant trading assistant that never sleeps, ensuring you never miss those critical market movements.

🔧 Customizable and User-Friendly Designed with both novice and professional traders in mind, this tool is incredibly easy to use. A sleek, minimal interface allows you to set and forget, while the back end does heavy lifting, monitoring the markets with unmatched accuracy.

🌐 Go Viral With Your Trades Leverage the power of precision and never miss an opportunity again. Whether you’re scalping, day trading, or managing long-term investments, this indicator is your gateway to elevated trading performance.

🔗 Get It Today!


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Session Range Pro
JM Highridge Global LLC
Indicators
Session Range Pro – Professional Session & ADR Analytics for MetaTrader 5 See what really moves the market – by session, by day, with stats that actually matter. What is Session Range Pro? Session Range Pro is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that highlights the true behavior of price during the three main trading sessions: Asia London New York It draws clean, color-coded session ranges directly on your chart, and powers them with deep statistics : average session range, breakout win
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