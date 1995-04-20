Make Line Horizontal

🚀 Introducing the Ultimate Horizontal Line Alert Indicator for MT4! 🚀

Transform your trading with the smartest tool in the market. Our Horizontal Line Alert Indicator isn't just any indicator — it's your new trading partner that combines precision, flexibility, and intuitive control.

📉 What Does It Do? This revolutionary MT4 indicator automatically adjusts trend lines to be horizontal with just the press of the 'L' key. It’s perfect for traders who want to focus on specific price levels, ensuring your analysis is as sharp as it gets.

🔔 Real-Time Alerts! But that’s not all — once your line is set, our indicator keeps watch for you. Get real-time alerts the moment the market price touches your defined level. It’s like having a vigilant trading assistant that never sleeps, ensuring you never miss those critical market movements.

🔧 Customizable and User-Friendly Designed with both novice and professional traders in mind, this tool is incredibly easy to use. A sleek, minimal interface allows you to set and forget, while the back end does heavy lifting, monitoring the markets with unmatched accuracy.

🌐 Go Viral With Your Trades Leverage the power of precision and never miss an opportunity again. Whether you’re scalping, day trading, or managing long-term investments, this indicator is your gateway to elevated trading performance.

🔗 Get It Today!


Önerilen ürünler
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Göstergeler
AW Mum Kalıpları göstergesi, güçlü bir mum kalıbı tarayıcı ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş bir trend göstergesinin birleşimidir. En güvenilir otuz mum kalıbını tanımak ve vurgulamak için kullanışlı bir araçtır. Ek olarak, renkli çubuklara dayalı güncel bir trend analizörüdür.       yeniden boyutlandırılabilen ve konumlandırılabilen eklenti çoklu zaman çerçevesi trend paneli. Trend filtrelemeye bağlı olarak kalıpların görünümünü ayarlamak için benzersiz bir yetenek. Avantajlar: Mum desenlerini kolayc
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Support and Resistance Custom
Wen Cheng Wen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Support and Resistance is a very important reference for trading.  This indicator provides customized support and resistance levels, automatic draw line and play music functions.  In addition to the custom RS, the default RS includes Pivot Point, Fibonacci, integer Price, MA, Bollinger Bands. Pivot Point is a resistance and support system. It has been widely used at froex,stocks, futures, treasury bonds and indexes. It is an effective support resistance analysis system. Fibonacci also known as t
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Göstergeler
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Göstergeler
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Göstergeler
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Göstergeler
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Göstergeler
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma bölgeleriyle Güç Endeksi" MT4 için Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Güç endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesinden Satış işlemlerini ve dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesinden Satın Alma işlemlerini almak harikadır. - Bu gösterge, Momentum ticareti için trend yönünde mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesi - sarı çizginin üstünde. - Dinamik Aşırı Satış bö
SFT Trading Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
The indicator helps to identify possible rollbacks and reversals. Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurr
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
SupplyDemandZoneLines
Ning Liu
Göstergeler
Arz ve Talep Bölgesi Temel Fiyat Göstergeleri arka plan Sistem K-çizgisindeki arz ve talep alanlarını otomatik olarak arar ve gerçek zamanlı anahtar fiyat çizgilerini çizer. Yatırımcılar fiyat işlem hatlarına göre işlem yapabilirler. Ana Özellikler Sistem K-çizgisindeki arz ve talep alanlarını otomatik olarak arar. Sistem aynı zamanda gerçek zamanlı anahtar fiyat çizgilerini de çizecek ve yatırımcılar fiyat işlem çizgilerine göre işlem yapabilecekler. Dolayısıyla arz ve talep bölgesi stratejisi
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler, hisse senetlerigibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareke
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Göstergeler
Scalper Vault , başarılı bir scalping için ihtiyacınız olan her şeyi size sağlayan profesyonel bir scalping sistemidir. Bu gösterge, forex ve ikili opsiyon tüccarları tarafından kullanılabilecek eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Önerilen zaman çerçevesi M5'tir. Sistem size trend yönünde doğru ok sinyalleri sağlar. Ayrıca size üst ve alt sinyaller ve Gann piyasa seviyeleri sağlar. Göstergeler, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergeyi satın aldıktan sonra lütfen benimle iletişim
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt