Aureus Guard

Aureus Guard is a fully automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) designed for passive capital management in the Forex market. The advisor's operation is based on volatility filters and complex mathematical models that mitigate market noise. The robot's primary goal is to preserve deposits during periods of turbulence and steadily increase capital during trend movements, using purely machine-calculated logic without trader intervention.

This product is designed for traders who value their time: automation of routine tasks eliminates the human factor and the need to sit in front of a monitor 24/7. Aureus Guard handles all analytics, level construction, and entry point calculations, leaving the user merely an observer.

For your convenience, a full list of our products is available at the link:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

Basic concept

Aureus Guard's core philosophy is a balance between aggressive profit-seeking and conservative risk management. The algorithm operates 24/5, scanning for market anomalies and making decisions based on pre-programmed mathematical patterns. The robot doesn't predict the future, but merely reacts to the current market structure, strictly following the rules embedded in its core.

Key Benefits

  1. Full automation of processes
    You no longer need to monitor economic calendars or charts. Aureus Guard automatically opens and closes orders, sets protective levels, and moves stop-losses to breakeven when a certain profit is reached.

  2. High-speed data analysis
    The robot processes price data and tick changes faster than a human, allowing it to find entry points even within impulse movements. The speed of response to spread and slippage changes is factored into the logic for placing limit orders.

  3. Emotional neutrality
    Unlike a human, an advisor is not subject to fear, greed, or hope. Every decision is made solely based on the code, making trading disciplined and consistent.

  4. Multi-account control
    Aureus Guard allows you to diversify risks by working simultaneously with multiple trading accounts in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. However, for stable operation, it is recommended to use one instance per chart.

  5. Instant reaction to drawdowns
    The built-in dynamic trailing system allows you to adapt protective orders to the current volatility of the instrument, helping you lock in profits and minimize losses during sharp price reversals.

Important technical nuances

When using the advisor, it's important to consider the specifics of working with brokers: the execution of stop-losses and take-profits depends solely on the quality of your broker's order execution and current market liquidity. Aureus Guard calculates levels, but the final execution of stop-outs and stop-losses occurs on the broker's server, so it's recommended to choose reliable brokers with minimal market order execution delays.

It's also important to understand that backtest results (historical runs) visualize the mathematical model under ideal conditions. On a real account, commissions, swaps, and slippage always factor in, which may slightly reduce the final profit. It's recommended to optimize the parameters for at least 2-3 weeks on a demo account before launching with real funds.

Key safety features

  • No grid - the advisor does not use averaging of losing positions; each trade is independent.

  • No Martingale - there is no risky method of doubling the lot to cover losses.

  • There is no aggressive money management —the risk per trade is strictly limited and is configured by the user as a percentage of the free margin.

  • Dynamic stop-loss – the stop level is constantly recalculated depending on volatility (based on ATR or standard deviations), rather than being rigidly fixed.

Installation recommendations

  • Traded instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) - ANY brokerage quote type.

  • Timeframe: M5.

  • Minimum deposit: from $200 (for standard accounts) or from 200 cents (for cent accounts).

  • Account type: Netting or Hedging - ANY.

  • Server: It is advisable to use a VPS (virtual server) with a ping of less than 100 ms for stable order processing.

Marketing Risk Warning (Disclaimer)

ATTENTION! Purchasing and using Aureus Guard implies full awareness of the financial risks associated with trading in the forex and precious metals markets.

  • Past historical data and optimization results do not guarantee future profits. Any algorithm can suffer losses during certain market phases.

  • The backtests shown in the screenshots are the results of selecting optimal parameters based on historical data and may not reflect actual trading due to changing market conditions.

  • Stop-loss orders are built into the strategy, but their actual execution depends on your broker (slippage, requotes, spread widening). Aureus Guard is not responsible for delays in order execution on the brokerage side.

  • It is recommended to start trading with a minimum lot (0.01) and gradually increase the deposit load only after obtaining stable statistics on the demo account for 1-2 months.


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Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper is a Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a disciplined liquidity sweep strategy with structured confirmation , controlled risk , and transparent execution logic . The EA does not randomly enter the market and does not rely on grid , martingale , or dangerous averaging. Instead, it follows a strict confirmation model based on swing structure , liquidity sweep detection , momentum
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
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Apex XAU Algorithm is a fully automated trading system for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for high volatility conditions. The robot uses a unique mathematical algorithm and elements of artificial intelligence to analyze market dynamics and identify momentum movements. Operating principle: The robot evaluates price movement based on structural features and rate of change. Trades are opened only when momentum is confirmed, and weak or sideways movements are ignored. The algorithm does not us
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
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Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
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