Now bullscalper4 powerhouse of pure trading power





First the EA will open a trade, this can be also shut down with the true or false "open buy if no"

next it will manage a trailing loss once the position is in profit

you can control the trailing with the:

trailing start-given in points this will determine the initial trailing loss appearance

trailing spread -also in points this will determine the distance the trailing line will keep from current value

--- on AI mode this can be controlled with the sensitive mode 1 will be the medium recommended setting , I suggest not going lower then 0.15

because determine your broker speed of execution lower than 0.1 can result in position closing in small loss with no intention!





now the whole point in this scalping strategy is to accept some drawdown and let the ea open position when the trend also goes against

so the ea will open DCA positions

the distance between position is controlled by the "price decreased "

or in ai mode the "position spacing"

I would recommend to use 2-3 on the ai mode and on manual go to 15m chart zoom out and measure the total of top to bottom in points then divide to the amount of position you would allow the ea to open

max position to 10 then the

for exemple if its 220000 and we set theto 10 then the

"price decreased points to next position" will be 22000 the new feature of 3.74 will give a visual aid on the chart where that next position will be opened , removing the guess work

part of the magic power of this ea is when a position is given a trailing loss ea will add a position creating a stackable safe position handling and maximizing potential

please feel free to contact me for any question We will get you up and running in no time with personalize optimized setting Take scalping to the next level

Bullscalper will scalp daytrading style making sure to put you on top

EA bull scalper professional scalping tool :https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116071