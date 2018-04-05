Pending Orders Grid EA

This EA creates pending orders in a grid when the price falls or rises below or above an EMA. The “aggression” parameter can be used to set whether or to what extent the lot size should increase in the grid. The price must have moved x% from the EMA before the grid is created. If the price has moved too far away from the EMA by y%, the grid will not be created. The grid distance can be specified in %. A stop loss is set and tightened based on the EMA with an offset/shift to be defined.
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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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