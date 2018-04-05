Pending Orders Grid EA

This EA creates pending orders in a grid when the price falls or rises below or above an EMA. The “aggression” parameter can be used to set whether or to what extent the lot size should increase in the grid. The price must have moved x% from the EMA before the grid is created. If the price has moved too far away from the EMA by y%, the grid will not be created. The grid distance can be specified in %. A stop loss is set and tightened based on the EMA with an offset/shift to be defined.

