SMA Engulfing Grid EA

The Expert Advisor uses an SMA and Engulfing Candlestick Pattern as a signal and opens positions when the price closes above or below a moving average and the candlestick pattern engulfing has been previously identified.

It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market.

User can set "positive Swap Only"-Mode to reduce trading costs for positions that may need to be held for a longer period of time.



A news filter and filter by day of the week are built in.

It depends on the market in question and which parameters to use. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization runs consume little time.









